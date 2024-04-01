Christine Chiu of 'Bling Empire' Fame to Illuminate Taiwan's Luxurious Heritage in an Exclusive Journey

From exclusive Michelin-starred restaurants highlighting local Taiwanese ingredients to VIP tours at the iconic Taipei 101, and opulent hotels and resorts boasting unparalleled amenities, Taiwan offers refined experiences tailored for families. Post this

This extraordinary voyage also signifies a heartfelt homecoming for Baby G, as he embarks on his inaugural visit to his ancestral homeland, spotlighting Taiwan's ability to captivate visitors of all generations with its blend of tradition and innovation.

In a narrative blending traditional elegance with contemporary luxury, Christine Chiu and her family will unveil a curated selection of high-end experiences in Taiwan. From exclusive Michelin-starred restaurants highlighting local Taiwanese ingredients to VIP tours at the iconic Taipei 101, and opulent hotels and resorts boasting unparalleled amenities, Taiwan offers refined experiences tailored for families. With China Airlines providing exceptional service and seamless flight options, the journey ensures both comfort and efficiency, showcasing the island's commitment to premium offerings.

In partnership with China Airlines, the flagship carrier of Taiwan, families like Christine's can enjoy a seamless journey to Taiwan and beyond. China Airlines recently launched the Soar Over Asia campaign, aiming to promote new routes and convenient transfers to Asia in collaboration with various tourism boards. This collaboration marks the beginning of an exciting venture, positioning Taiwan as the premier gateway to Asia and providing travelers with unparalleled access to the region's diverse destinations.

Throughout their journey, Christine Chiu will be sharing captivating moments on Instagram, inviting audiences worldwide to experience Taiwan's luxurious allure. The Taiwan Tourism Administration and China Airlines extend a heartfelt invitation to global audiences to join the Chiu family on this extraordinary exploration of Taiwan. Through their experiences, Taiwan is set to reaffirm its position as a premier luxury travel destination on the global stage.

Welcome to visit the page at https://eng.taiwan.net.tw/ and follow our Facebook page or Instagram to learn more about the exciting and diverse themes, tours, and various products available in Taiwan, including food, lodging, travel, and shopping.

About Taiwan Tourism Administration

The Taiwan Tourism Administration is the official government agency responsible for domestic and international tourism policy development and execution. There are three North American tourism offices located in New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

About China Airlines

China Airlines, founded in 1959 and headquartered in Taiwan, is a leading carrier with over 10,000 employees globally and a fleet of 106 aircraft. As a member of the SkyTeam Alliance, it offers access to over 10,770 daily flights to 1,050 destinations across 166 countries. Committed to sustainability and ensuring passenger satisfaction, it has awards such as the "Giant Thumb Award" and "Golden Flyer Award". Additionally, it has been recognized as "Best Airline in North Asia" by Global Traveler magazine and earned distinctions like "Travelers' Choice Major Airline Asia" on TripAdvisor and "Five Star Major Airline" at the APEX awards.

Media Contact

Wanda Li, Taiwan Tourism Administration (Los Angeles), 626-350-7888, [email protected]

SOURCE Taiwan Tourism Administration (Los Angeles)