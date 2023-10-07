Christini All Wheel Drive Fat Bikes to be featured on Discovery Channel Hidden Frontiers October 8th and 15th

"Christini All Wheel Drive Fat Bikes are the ultimate machine to traverse the harsh environment of the Saudi Arabian Desert on Discovery Channels Hidden Frontiers" Tweet this

Reza specifically chose the custom Christini AWD Fat Bikes to deliver power to both wheels to assist in the deep sand and unforgiving terrain.

Each episode of "Hidden Frontiers" offers a riveting blend of adventure, discovery, and education, as Reza engages with the hidden wonders of the Arabian Peninsula. From decoding clues of lost civilizations to encountering rare wildlife and remarkable individuals, the series promises an immersive experience that underscores the significance of exploration.

In addition to watching the series on Discovery Channel, viewers can check out new episodes each week by downloading the Discovery GO app.

Steve Christini is the founder and inventor of Christini AWD Bicycles, Christini AWD Motorcycles, and Christini AWD Adventure Vehicles. With over 25 years of industry experience, design, and innovation, Christini has become known as an innovator in two wheels and more recently in Hybrid Electric Adventure Vehicles.

Find out more about Christini AWD Bikes at www.christinibicycles.com and motorcycles and Hybrid vehicles at www.christini.com. Tune and find out about our other AWD tech at Christini AWD

