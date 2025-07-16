Christmas in July: Veronica's International Palace of Tea Brings Holiday Cheer Early with Globally Inspired Tea Gifts

Celebrate the season with luxurious tea collections that blend tradition, culture, and festive flavor, available now for early holiday gift planning and corporate events.
LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Veronica's International Palace of Tea https://vipoftea.com/, a destination for luxury and culturally inspired tea experiences, is kicking off the holiday spirit early with the return of its annual favorite — Teas The Season Advent Calendar. Now available, this lavish holiday countdown is the perfect way to embrace festive traditions through the world's most cherished beverage.
With tea being the second most consumed beverage globally after water, Veronica's International Palace of Tea elevates the drinking experience with curated blends that tell stories of culture, comfort and connection. From the rich traditions of global breakfast teas to soothing wellness blends, the brand's hand-packed collections make ideal gifts for friends, family and corporate clients alike. Each tea box is expertly packed, beautifully presented and ready to gift.
"We believe tea is a soothing way to connect, reflect and celebrate," said Founder, Christina McAlpin. "Our curated collections and advent calendar are crafted to bring warmth, wonder and a sense of global togetherness to every home, one cup at a time."
Teas The Season Advent Calendar (priced at $79.99) is a luxurious 24-day countdown featuring a curated selection of festive teas, including Caramel Apple Red Rooibos, Sweet Potato Pie, Pumpkin Chai, Peppermint White Chocolate Honeybush, Chocolate Truffle, Candy Cane, Gingerbread Pu-erh, Vienna Eggnog, Kenyan Christmas Mint Teas and more. Each drawer reveals a new tea treasure, wrapped in a design showcasing the word "tea" in 24 languages and festive greetings in reflective gold foil.
Additionally, the Fall Flavors Tea Collection Box (priced at $29.99) celebrates the cozy essence of autumn with seasonal blends, including Pumpkin Chai Honeybush Tea, Butterscotch Black Tea, Pumpkin Spice Black Tea and Caramel Apple Red Rooibos Tea. It comes with a gold or silver tea strainer. For year-round enjoyment and gift-giving opportunities, the brand offers Tea Lover's Subscription Boxes for a global tea experience like no other.
For more information, visit vipoftea.com.
About Veronica's International Palace of Tea:
Veronica's International Palace of Tea is a place where tea enthusiasts and wanderlust souls embark on a global journey through their tea. Taste the world through tea and shop for hundreds of exotic blends.
Media Contact
Alex Ota, ChicExecs Brand Strategy, 949-292-0186, [email protected], https://www.chicexecs.com/
SOURCE Veronica’s International Palace of Tea
