Christmas in July: Veronica's International Palace of Tea Brings Holiday Cheer Early with Globally Inspired Tea Gifts

Our curated collections and advent calendar are crafted to bring warmth, wonder and a sense of global togetherness to every home, one cup at a time. Post this

"We believe tea is a soothing way to connect, reflect and celebrate," said Founder, Christina McAlpin. "Our curated collections and advent calendar are crafted to bring warmth, wonder and a sense of global togetherness to every home, one cup at a time."

Teas The Season Advent Calendar (priced at $79.99) is a luxurious 24-day countdown featuring a curated selection of festive teas, including Caramel Apple Red Rooibos, Sweet Potato Pie, Pumpkin Chai, Peppermint White Chocolate Honeybush, Chocolate Truffle, Candy Cane, Gingerbread Pu-erh, Vienna Eggnog, Kenyan Christmas Mint Teas and more. Each drawer reveals a new tea treasure, wrapped in a design showcasing the word "tea" in 24 languages and festive greetings in reflective gold foil.

Additionally, the Fall Flavors Tea Collection Box (priced at $29.99) celebrates the cozy essence of autumn with seasonal blends, including Pumpkin Chai Honeybush Tea, Butterscotch Black Tea, Pumpkin Spice Black Tea and Caramel Apple Red Rooibos Tea. It comes with a gold or silver tea strainer. For year-round enjoyment and gift-giving opportunities, the brand offers Tea Lover's Subscription Boxes for a global tea experience like no other.

For more information, visit vipoftea.com.

About Veronica's International Palace of Tea:

Veronica's International Palace of Tea is a place where tea enthusiasts and wanderlust souls embark on a global journey through their tea. Taste the world through tea and shop for hundreds of exotic blends.

Media Contact

Alex Ota, ChicExecs Brand Strategy, 949-292-0186, [email protected], https://www.chicexecs.com/

SOURCE Veronica’s International Palace of Tea