Christopher Homes Debuts $30M Model Home Collection Featuring Lavish Hillside Estates in Greater Las Vegas

The five brand-new models showcase meticulously crafted indoor and outdoor spaces strategically positioned to maximize majestic views. Designed to be a rarified retreat, each home offers a resort-like escape featuring high-end finishes, contemporary open floorplans, glass walls framing stunning vistas and private courtyards. Spa-inspired bathrooms boast steam showers, saunas and sliding glass doors opening onto private decks. Focused on sustainability and high-tech elements, the homes feature Tesla solar panels and Powerwalls along with Control4 smart home operating systems and Josh.ai voice-controlled home automation systems. Christopher Homes collaborated with KTGY on the models' architecture design, Design Tec on the interior design and NUVIS on the landscape architecture.

"In our 43-year history, SkyVu represents the apex of luxury estates we've ever created at Christopher Homes," said J. Christopher Stuhmer, founder and CEO. "These model homes offer homebuyers an unrivaled opportunity to immerse themselves in the essence of SkyVu and see and touch the homes at a level unavailable anywhere else. This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the epitome of luxury living in Las Vegas."

The unveiling of SkyVu's models is on the heels of the successful sell-out of Vu, Christopher Homes' first MacDonald Highlands residential community, with $150 million of real estate sold – underscoring the increased demand for luxury homes in the area. Since 2020, Nevada has seen an increase of almost 370,000 new residents, with 43% originating from California, as reported by the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles. This notable demographic change highlights the appeal of Nevada's tax benefits, lower cost of living and strong job growth to Californian homebuyers, who are driving interest in luxury real estate.

Residents of SkyVu enjoy special access to DragonRidge Country Club, home to one of the Southwest's most illustrious private championship golf courses, along with exclusive access to its amenities, including a clubhouse, dining, spa, fitness center, pool and event spaces. As part of the MacDonald Highlands community, SkyVu residents can enjoy three neighborhood parks along with designated play areas and picnic facilities, a dog park, plus tennis, pickleball, basketball and volleyball courts.

Private tours of the new model homes are available by appointment only for qualified buyers. To book a private appointment, call 702-651-1151 or text 833-820-0436. For more information about Christopher Homes or to learn more about SkyVu, visit ChristopherHomes.com.

About Christopher Homes

Christopher Homes has been the leading luxury homebuilder in the Las Vegas Valley for more than 40 years. Headquartered in Henderson, Nevada, the family-owned-and-operated developer has been creating Southern Nevada's most prestigious neighborhoods since 1981. Its highly personalized homes are revered as timeless masterpieces where each opulent community is thoughtfully planned to offer homeowners an unparalleled living experience. Acclaimed for seamlessly blending luxurious residential design with hospitality-inspired elements and unwavering personalized client service, the company is driven by its meticulous attention to detail, making every home distinct. Founded by J. Christopher Stuhmer, a second-generation homebuilder, the company has developed over 2,500 homes since its inception. It has also earned the title of Nevada's most-awarded homebuilder, amassing over 150 national, regional and local awards. In 2023, the company launched Seneca, a new residential division led by Chris's son Michael, one of the country's first luxury-for-lease communities featuring high-end, high-design rental homes focused on sustainability, well-being and convenience. For more, visit ChristopherHomes.com.

Media Contact

Jessica Urgiles, Christopher Homes, 1 4806268801, [email protected]

Jan Bracamonte, J. Lauren PR & Marketing

SOURCE Christopher Homes