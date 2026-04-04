Christopher J. Dixon and Sam Dixon: Oxford Advisory Group

Having grown up in Florida, it was an instinct to create a business here focused on education first, so that I could help share the experiences and strategies in retirement planning that I have learned. Post this

Chris Dixon, the elder of the two brothers, serves as the Growth and Education Manager and Co-Founder of Oxford Advisory Group. With a background that blends a Bachelor of Science in Political Science (graduated with honors) and a certificate in Sustainable Business Strategy from Harvard Business School, Chris brings a rare combination of analytical rigor and forward-thinking vision to the firm. As a Registered Financial Consultant (RFC), his experience lies in crafting tax-efficient strategies tailored for retirees and those nearing retirement—a focus that has become a cornerstone of Oxford's offerings.

He's a sought-after speaker, regularly leading seminars on topics like Taxes in Retirement and Social Security, and training advisors nationwide on tax strategies. His media presence is equally impressive, with contributions to outlets like MSN, Newsbreak, and Benzinga, alongside co-hosting Reinventing Retirement on ABC, NBC, and Fox affiliates.

In 2025, Chris's influence was recognized by Industry Leaders magazine, naming him one of the "Top 10 Entrepreneurs Making an Impact in 2025" (MSN). This award celebrates his leadership in transforming retirement planning, spotlighting his ability to anticipate industry trends and distill them into messaging that resonates with clients and peers alike. His work on The Little Book of Total Tax-Free Investing, co-authored with Sam, distills his experience into actionable insights, helping readers better navigate the complexities of tax-free wealth-building—a testament to his mission of making financial security accessible.

Samuel J. Dixon: The Client-Centric Innovator

Sam Dixon, the younger half of this dynamic duo, complements Chris's strategic vision with a hands-on, client-focused approach. As a Managing Partner and Co-Founder, Sam holds a degree in Risk Management and Insurance from Florida State University's College of Business, with a focus on financial planning and wealth management. A Registered Financial Consultant (RFC) himself, Sam focuses on retirement planning, IRA legacy planning, and investment strategies for retirees, executives, and small-business owners.

Sam's strength lies in his ability to connect with clients on a personal level. He's a natural educator, frequently hosting workshops on taxes in retirement and understanding income plans. Together with Chris, Sam co-hosts Reinventing Retirement, where his relatable style shines, making financial education approachable to a broad audience.

In 2025, Sam's dedication to innovation and client empowerment earned him a spot on BusinessEliteAwards.com's "40 Under 40" list, recognizing him as a rising star in the financial sector. This accolade highlights his role in driving Oxford Advisory Group's growth while staying true to its family-oriented ethos. His contributions to The Little Book of Total Tax-Free Investing showcase his deep understanding of tax-efficient strategies, offering readers a roadmap to a better understanding of financial freedom, a topic that he aims to provide to his clients daily.

A Bestseller and a Legacy

The Dixon brothers' synergy is perhaps best exemplified in their co-authored book, The Little Book of Total Tax-Free Investing: How I Help the Wealthy Lower Their Taxes, which hit Amazon bestseller status in 2024. This concise yet powerful guide addresses a critical gap in financial planning: the often-overlooked impact of taxes on retirement income. With Chris's strategic insights and Sam's practical applications, the book offers a blueprint aimed at minimizing tax burdens and maximizing security—principles that have defined Oxford Advisory Group since its inception in 2010.

A Winning Formula

Together, Chris and Sam Dixon have transformed Oxford Advisory Group into a firm that strives to showcase trust and excellence, helping thousands of families across Florida each year. Chris's visionary leadership and industry influence, paired with Sam's client-centric innovation and educational prowess, create a formula that sets the firm apart. Their recent awards—Chris as a "Top 10 Entrepreneur Making an Impact in 2025" and Sam as a "40 Under 40" honoree—underscore their individual brilliance, while their bestseller hints at their collective strength.

As Oxford Advisory Group continues to grow, the Dixon brothers remain committed to their core belief: treating clients like family. With their individual talents and shared mission, Chris and Sam are not just building a successful firm—they're dedicated to redefining what financial advisory success looks like, one tax-free strategy at a time.

Oxford Wealth Group, LLC ("Oxford Wealth") is a federally registered investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training. The communications of an adviser provide you with information about which you determine to hire or retain an adviser. Information about Oxford Wealth can be found by visiting the SEC site www.adviserinfo.sec.gov. and searching by Oxford Wealth Group. We are a financial services firm that utilizes insurance and investment products. Oxford Advisory Group and Oxford Wealth Group, LLC are affiliated yet separate companies. Oxford Wealth Group is not acting in a fiduciary capacity in the sale of annuities. Annuity contracts are made by and for the benefit of the buyer who should bear responsibility for premiums and understand their financial conditions. Amazon's #1 Best Seller status was reached on September 6th, 2024 for categories: Financial Risk Management, Personal Taxes, and Small Business Taxes, and the book remained a #1 New Release through September 25th of 2024. Business Elite "40 under 40" was awarded by BusinessEliteAwards.com in March of 2025 based on the period of January 2024 through December 2024. The following criteria were used: see here. BusinessEliteAwards.com was compensated by Oxford for the use of marketing materials related to this award. Industry Leaders selection for "Top 10 Entrepreneurs Making an Impact in 2025" was awarded in 2025 based on the period of January 2024 through December 2024. Industry Leaders was compensated by Oxford for the use of marketing materials related to this award.

Media Contact

Brad Swineheart, Oxford Advisory Group, 1 6165021919, [email protected], Oxford Advisory Group

SOURCE Oxford Advisory Group