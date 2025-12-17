Christopher Riegg Launches Riegg Insights Executive Video Series

"My goal is to give business leaders a practical, trustworthy framework to think more clearly and execute more confidently." Post this

The initial five-part series focuses on strategic growth, with an emphasis on the critical considerations that determine mergers and acquisitions success. Topics covered include establishing an acquisition strategy, defining acquisition criteria, assembling the right advisory team, following a disciplined and repeatable process, and preparing for post-acquisition integration.

"Successful business leaders understand that by failing to prepare, you are preparing to fail," said Riegg. "My goal with these videos is to share insights gained from more than 30 years of serving as a strategic and financial advisor to privately held companies. These frameworks help ownership groups and leadership teams prepare more clearly and execute more confidently."

In addition to Riegg Insights, a newly redesigned Promontory Strategy Group website will launch in January 2026 at www.PromStrategy.com.

Christopher Riegg is also a partner at Promontory Point Capital (PPC), an investment banking firm he co-founded in 2024. With over 30 years of experience, he advises privately held and family-owned businesses on succession planning, ownership transitions, mergers and acquisitions, and complex financing in sectors including manufacturing, distribution, business services, and technology.

