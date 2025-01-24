CHRISTUS Health and the Drive for Visibility, Economic Efficiency, and Standardization

"We knew a change was important, but with competing priorities, we were looking to adopt a proven system that could standardize more than 100+ clinics." Post this

However, the lack of a unified, standardized vaccine management system created additional burdens, often diverting associates' time and focus from direct patient care. Valerie Hawkins, Practice Manager at CHRISTUS Health Internal Medicine of Longview, shared insights into the familiar challenges of running a vaccine program. "With over 25 years in practice management, I can say that even our clinic would consistently run out of non-seasonal vaccines," she explained. "We'd be down to the last box, and no one would know because we have 100 priorities in a day — and vaccine management wasn't one of them."

Before the partnership with VaxCare, vaccine management in CHRISTUS Health clinics presented multiple challenges:

Uncertainty Around Vaccine Economics: A lack of standardization led to potential economic losses, with some clinics approaching a net margin of -10% on vaccines.

Issues With Inventory Visibility: Clinics managed their vaccine inventory using varied, often paper-based, processes. Without a unified system, it was difficult for CHRISTUS Health to maintain real-time visibility into vaccine stocks across its network.

Operational Inconsistencies: Clinics were independently responsible for the forecasting and ordering of vaccines and supplies, leading to lower overall performance and the threat of shortages without intervention from the central pharmacy team.

CHRISTUS Health's previously ad hoc approach to vaccine management made it clear that a standardized, transparent solution was essential to maintaining its reputation for excellence while supporting its workforce's well-being.

"We knew a change was important, but with competing priorities, we were looking to adopt a proven system that could standardize more than 100+ clinics."

Jean Dib, Corporate Director, Clinical Ambulatory Pharmacy, Division of Clinical Excellence CHRISTUS Health

The collaboration between CHRISTUS Health and VaxCare has improved workflow efficiency and economic performance, upholding its commitment to excellence and integrity. However, this partnership represents more than just operational improvements to CHRISTUS Health; it embodies its dedication to supporting its clinicians and delivering exceptional care. VaxCare has enabled CHRISTUS Health to focus on what matters most: serving communities with excellence and compassion while remaining at the forefront of innovative healthcare solutions.

About VaxCare

VaxCare is dedicated to improving the vaccination process for healthcare providers and their patients—simplifying the management, administration, and billing of vaccines for more than 21,000 partnered providers annually.

As the largest primary care vaccinator network in the U.S., VaxCare has worked with clinics of all sizes for 15+ years to make vaccinating easy, efficient, and cost-free.

