CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System Expands Support for Children's Mental Health in Texarkana

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System extends its commitment to nurturing the mental and emotional well-being of children in Texarkana by providing invaluable behavioral health support to elementary-age children, teachers, and families.

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System is thrilled to announce its latest endeavor to nurture the mental and emotional well-being of elementary-age children in the Texarkana region. In collaboration with GoNoodle, CHRISTUS St. Michael is introducing SuperNoodle, an immersive social-emotional learning platform, to 50 elementary schools across Bowie, Cass, Little River, and Miller counties.

SuperNoodle, developed by GoNoodle, features competency-based lessons supported by scientific research and aligned to proven frameworks such as Collaborative for Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning (CASEL), Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS), Restorative Practices, and Zones of Regulation Behavior Guidance. This interactive series will empower teachers and schools to foster a safe and supportive classroom environment, where students can excel academically, emotionally, and socially. With SuperNoodle, children will gain valuable emotional literacy skills while experiencing engaging movement and activities to empower their overall well-being while having fun in the process.

"Our Community Needs Assessment and other indicators have demonstrated the need in our region for enhanced efforts to address mental/emotional well-being challenges for our children," said David Karchut, VP of Mission Integration at CHRISTUS St. Michael. "SuperNoodle offers access to resources for teachers and students at no cost to schools or parents, and we believe this investment can help our children better manage those current and future challenges."

SuperNoodle includes an extensive library of 240 videos and 160 activities, ensuring that all students have equal access to enriching experiences that promote growth and development. By integrating movement and SEL into the classroom environment, SuperNoodle by GoNoodle, not only enhances physical health but also improves cognitive processing, focus, and academic performance among students.

"As a long-standing partner of GoNoodle, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System recognizes the importance of prioritizing children's mental health and physical activity," said KC Estenson, CEO of GoNoodle. "We are proud to continue our collaboration with CHRISTUS St. Michael as we empower educators and students in the Texarkana area with the resources they need to thrive."

According to recent statistics, 1 in 5 children in the US has a behavioral health issue, uniting CHRISTUS St. Michael and GoNoodle in a common goal of prevention. By instilling resilience in children and promoting preventative care within the school community, this initiative aims to address behavioral health challenges at an early stage.

To access SuperNoodle, teachers in the designated Texarkana-area counties need only a GoNoodle account and an internet-connected computer with a shared screen. Schools will receive onboarding materials and classroom surprises ahead of the 2024-2025 school year to facilitate seamless integration of the program.

For more information about SuperNoodle and CHRISTUS St. Michael's commitment to children's mental health, please visit GoNoodle.com.

About GoNoodle:

GoNoodle is a leading kids' content platform that brings movement, music, and mindfulness into the classroom and family homes, engaging students while reinforcing curriculum. GoNoodle is in 95% of US Public Elementary schools, providing over 2 million teachers and 25 million unique students and families with content that inspires and entertains. For more information, visit gonoodle.com.

About CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System:

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System, serving as the area's only heart care and comprehensive cancer care, is nestled within over 128 acres of oak, pine, and dogwood trees along Interstate 30 in Texarkana, Texas. Its central location in Northeast Texas allows CHRISTUS St. Michael to serve residents of Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana.

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System includes a 311-bed acute care hospital, the 50-bed CHRISTUS St. Michael Rehabilitation Hospital, the 43-bed CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital – Atlanta, the W. Temple Webber Cancer Center, CHRISTUS St. Michael Imaging Center, CHRISTUS St. Michael Outpatient Rehabilitation Center, CHRISTUS St. Michael Day Rehabilitation; CHRISTUS St. Michael Wound Care

