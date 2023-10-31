Christy Guthman Named Vice President of Business Development for Wind Services

She is a proven leader and team player with a decorated business development background, and we are confident she will drive Crowley forward in advancing our wind energy goals. Post this

"Christy Guthman will bring to Crowley her industry leadership and experience building effective sales and commercial teams, helping us reach our growth objective in the U.S. offshore wind industry," said Bob Karl, senior vice president and general manager of Crowley Wind Services. "She is a proven leader and team player with a decorated business development background, and we are confident she will drive Crowley forward in advancing our wind energy goals."

Guthman also served as a board member on the National Offshore Wind Research & Development Consortium and co-chair of the American Clean Power Association Wind Council.

Guthman obtained her Master of Business Administration from the Johnson Graduate School of Management at Cornell University. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree in Logistics Management, Marketing and Spanish from Central Michigan University.

Crowley Wind Services leverages its longtime supply chain expertise and assets to provide port and marine logistic solutions throughout the wind lifecycle. These include solutions for terminals and marshaling, vessel development and operation, engineering, project management and U.S. workforce development.

Crowley is a privately held, U.S.-owned and -operated maritime, energy and logistics solutions company serving commercial and government sectors with $3.4 billion in annual revenues, over 170 vessels mostly in the Jones Act fleet and approximately 7,000 employees around the world – employing more U.S. mariners than any other company. The Crowley enterprise has invested more than $3.2 billion in maritime transport, which is the backbone of global trade and the global economy. As a global ship owner-operator and services provider with more than 130 years of innovation and a commitment to sustainability, the company serves customers in 36 nations and island territories through five business units: Crowley Logistics, Crowley Shipping, Crowley Government Solutions, Crowley Wind Services and Crowley Fuels. Additional information about Crowley, its business units and subsidiaries can be found at http://www.crowley.com.

