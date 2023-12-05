Chroma High-Power Electronic DC Loads Get a Regenerative Boost

New efficient and sustainable Regenerative DC Electronic Loads offer power ratings reaching up to 18kW, voltage to 1800V, and currents of up to 120A in a compact 3U foRM FACTOR.

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chroma Systems Solutions, a leading provider of innovative battery and power conversion test equipment, announces the addition of its new Regenerative DC Electronic Loads to its growing lineup of bidirectional and regenerative test solutions. Chroma 63700 series of regenerative DC electronic loads offers high power density within a compact 3U form factor, with power ratings of 6kW, 12kW, and 18kW per unit and currents of up to 120A. Users will be able to parallel up to 10 units for a maximum power of 180kW and a maximum current of 1,200A. Voltage options include 600V, 1,200V, and 1,800V.

These regenerative DC loads can simulate a wide range of load characteristics while feeding energy back to the grid, providing an efficient and sustainable solution that reduces test environment temperatures, HVAC power consumption, and associated energy costs. The 63700 DC Loads are well suited for product reliability testing in electric vehicle (EV) battery discharge, fuel cell discharge, high-power power supply aging, DC EV supply equipment (EVSE), unidirectional on-board chargers (OBC), fuel cell systems, energy storage systems (ESS), AC/DC and DC/DC power supply burn-in tests, and other power electronics applications.

All models in the series come equipped with external signal control functionality, allowing for the simulation of real current waveforms. Master/slave control enables parallel operation of identical 63700 units for synchronized dynamic loading. The system can store up to 256 programmable sequences, which can be loaded at any time, reducing test duration, and increasing throughput during automated testing.

Regarding measurement capabilities, these DC loads can perform real-time and precise voltage and current measurements. They also offer convenient operation and setup via the front panel with a TFT touch display and tactile rotary knob. Loads can be controlled via LAN, USB, GPIB, or CAN.

Additionally, the 63700 series features over-current, over-power, and over-temperature protection functions, as well as an over-voltage alarm mechanism, ensuring product reliability during testing. These attributes make it an ideal test solution for design verification and integration into automated test systems.

For more information on any of our new regenerative and bidirectional power conversion test instruments, visit us at https://www.chromausa.com or contact us at (949) 600-6400.

About Chroma Systems Solutions

Chroma is a global leader in providing precision power conversion test and measurement solutions for a wide range of industries including e-mobility, battery, and renewable energies. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Chroma delivers reliable and high-performance testing equipment that helps customers optimize their products and improve overall efficiency.

