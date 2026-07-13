Chroma Partners with ProGrAnalog as Americas Sales Representative for LoadSlammer™

LoadSlammer gives engineering teams a practical, repeatable way to validate power delivery under real world operating conditions. Post this

As compute platforms continue to push current density, load-step speed, and power integrity requirements, engineering teams need repeatable, real-world methods to validate power delivery behavior. ProGrAnalog's LoadSlammer tools help designers test and validate fast transient loads across ASIC, CPU, GPU, FPGA, and high-performance board applications, with hardware and software workflows built for consistent data capture and faster design decisions.

As a leader in automated test equipment, Chroma brings a strong customer-facing sales, applications, and test-systems presence in power conversion, network power, battery and energy storage, electric vehicle, aerospace, and high-performance electronics markets. Adding LoadSlammer representation gives Chroma customers an additional path to advanced transient load and power delivery validation solutions.

"LoadSlammer was created to give engineering teams a more practical and consistent way to validate complex power delivery systems under real-world conditions," said Roger Beeston, CEO, ProGrAnalog. "Chroma's reach and technical alignment in power electronics test make this relationship a strong fit for customers developing next-generation computing and semiconductor platforms."

"Chroma customers rely on us for precise, reliable test solutions across demanding power electronics applications," said Fred Sabatine, CEO, Chroma Systems Solutions. "Representing ProGrAnalog's LoadSlammer portfolio allows us to support engineers who need deeper insight into transient load behavior and power distribution network performance."

Customers interested in LoadSlammer solutions, product demonstrations, or sales support can contact Chroma Systems Solutions at [email protected] or visit https://www.chromausa.com.

About ProGrAnalog

ProGrAnalog develops advanced semiconductor power testing solutions for power distribution networks and is the team behind the LoadSlammer™ test tool portfolio. Its solutions help engineering teams validate power delivery performance with real-world testing methods, consistent measurement data, and hardware/software workflows designed to support faster product development.

About Chroma Systems Solutions

Chroma Systems Solutions provides precision test and measurement solutions, automated test systems, and power electronics instrumentation for customers across industries including power conversion, battery and energy storage, electric vehicles, aerospace, AI servers, and other advanced electronics applications.

Media Contact

Steve Grodr, Chroma Systems Solutions, Inc., 1 949-600-6400 232, [email protected], www.chromausa.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Chroma Systems Solutions, Inc.