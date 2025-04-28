Chroma Sparks Student Innovation at UTA's 2025 Engineering Showcase

Demonstrating a strong commitment to power electronics and energy storage innovation, Chroma Systems Solutions sponsored UTA's 2025 Engineering Innovation Day, supporting over 500 students and equipping next-gen research with advanced test solutions.

DALLAS, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chroma Systems Solutions, a global leader in power conversion and electrical safety testing instrumentation, proudly served as a Silver Sponsor of the University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) 2025 College of Engineering Innovation Day, held on April 15, 2025.

Now in its eighth year, Innovation Day once again showcased the ingenuity and technical talent of UTA's engineering students. This year's event featured a hybrid format, combining on-campus exhibits with a robust virtual platform that enabled attendees worldwide to explore student-led projects and research presentations.

With over 525 student participants and 125 projects, the event highlighted a broad spectrum of innovations—from senior design prototypes to graduate research initiatives. Chroma's sponsorship directly supported 39 new undergraduate research groups, providing students with hands-on experience and faculty mentorship.

Chroma Systems Solutions also maintains a strong presence on campus through its long-standing partnership with UTA's Pulsed Power and Energy Lab (PPEL). For more than a decade, the lab has utilized Chroma 63209 programmable loads, a 500 kW Chroma 17030, and Chroma 61800 and AC loads to test advanced energy storage systems. More recently, bidirectional Chroma loads have allowed PPEL to develop high-power test stands capable of evaluating a wide range of storage technologies at rates beyond 45 kW—allowing rapid setup and testing of complex energy profiles.

Chroma was proud to connect with students, faculty, and industry professionals throughout the day, both onsite and online via the virtual showcase. The company continues to champion education and innovation across fields including electric vehicles, energy storage, and power electronics.

For more information about the event, visit https://uta.engineering/innovationday/.

About Chroma

Chroma is a global leader in providing precision automated test equipment and systems for a wide range of industries including e-mobility, battery, and renewable energies. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Chroma delivers reliable and high-performance testing equipment that helps customers optimize their products and improve overall efficiency. For more information about Chroma, visit https://chromausa.com.

Steve Grodt, Chroma Systems Solutions, Inc., 1 949-600-6400

