Chroma Supports NASA's Artemis II Mission with Advanced Battery Testing Technology

"Supporting NASA's Artemis II mission underscores our commitment to delivering high reliability testing solutions for the world's most demanding applications." - Fred Sabatine, CEO, Chroma Systems Solutions Post this

The system played a key role in testing battery components directly tied to crew safety. These batteries are essential to mission operations and must function reliably in extreme environments. The Chroma 17020 was also integrated into the launch tower, where it supported validation of battery performance up to final countdown, helping ensure that all systems met the rigorous safety standards required for human spaceflight.

The Orion capsule relies on high-performance lithium-ion batteries to power vital systems, including communication, navigation, and propulsion—particularly during eclipse periods when solar charging is unavailable. The spacecraft incorporates four primary batteries within the crew module, along with specialized batteries in the launch abort system.

"Supporting NASA's Artemis II mission underscores our commitment to delivering high-reliability testing solutions for the world's most demanding applications," said Fred Sabatine, CEO, Chroma Systems Solutions. "We are proud to contribute to a mission that represents a major step forward in human space exploration."

Chroma's involvement in NASA's return to the Moon highlights its continued dedication to advancing technologies across aerospace, energy storage, and advanced electronics. By enabling precise validation of critical systems, Chroma supports missions where performance, reliability, and safety are paramount.

About Chroma Systems Solutions

Chroma Systems Solutions is a global leader in precision test and measurement equipment, providing innovative solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, energy storage, and electronics. With a focus on accuracy, reliability, and performance, Chroma helps customers ensure the quality and safety of their most critical systems.

Media Contact

Steve Grodt, Chroma Systems Solutions, Inc., 1 9496006400, [email protected], www.chromausa.com

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SOURCE Chroma Systems Solutions, Inc.