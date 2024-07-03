Chroma Technology awards Prof. Sabrina Spencer, PhD the Anne Heidenthal Prize for Fluorescence Research

Chroma Technology presents the Anne Heidenthal Prize for Fluorescence Research award to Prof. Sabrina Spencer from the University of Colorado Boulder. Dr. Spencer was selected for her work in CDK2 inhibition and rapid cell adaptation when CDK2 is inhibited, furthering our understanding of cancer therapeutics.
BELLOWS FALLS, Vt., July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This year, Chroma Technology is happy to present the Anne Heidenthal Prize for Fluorescence Research award to Prof. Sabrina Spencer from the University of Colorado Boulder. This annual prize is awarded to a young scientist who presents extraordinary research in the field of fluorescence imaging. Dr. Spencer was selected by the committee for her work in CDK2 inhibition and rapid cell adaptation when CDK2 is inhibited, allowing completion of the cell-cycle. This study furthers our understanding of cancer therapeutics, which often targets CDK2 because it can be hyperactive in many cancers, and how we may need to change how we go about these therapeutics to effectively inhibit CDK2 from the cell.
"We trust the committee year after year to select a scientist worthy of supporting, and we couldn't be happier with this year's choice," said Georg Draude, General Manager of the Chroma GmbH branch and presenter of the Anne Heidenthal Prize. "We look forward to how Sabrina's work continues."
The Anne Heidenthal Prize for Fluorescence Research was established in 2014 to honor the memory of Anne Heidenthal (1968-2010). Anne Heidenthal was an accomplished researcher with a Ph.D. in cardiovascular research who played a very important role in Chroma's history. Anne Heidenthal led the opening of Chroma's first international sales office in Germany in 2006. In preparation, she spent two years in Vermont working at Chroma's main facility in Bellows Falls to learn the business and become deeply knowledgeable about our products and operations. Her commitment and energy laid the foundation for our future success.
About Chroma Technology
Founded in 1991 as a 100% employee-owned company and now a B Corporation, Chroma Technology is a leading manufacturer and OEM supplier of high-performance optical filters used in a wide range of applications including health care, biomedical research, remote sensing, machine vision, and aerospace. With a reputation built on dedicated customer service, Chroma is committed to serving the scientific and technical communities. Chroma offers an extensive selection of catalog products as well as custom solutions tailored to our customer's specific needs.
Learn more at https://www.chroma.com/company
https://www.chroma.com/news-events/chroma-awards-prof-sabrina-spencer-phd-the-anne-heidenthal-prize-for-fluorescence-research
B-corp. certified – https://www.bcorporation.net/en-us/find-a-b-corp/company/chroma-technology-corp
Champion member VBSR - https://vbsr.org/about-vbsr/meet-our-champion-gold-members/
