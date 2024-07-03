Chroma Technology awards Prof. Sabrina Spencer, PhD the Anne Heidenthal Prize for Fluorescence Research

"We trust the committee year after year to select a scientist worthy of supporting, and we couldn't be happier with this year's choice," said Georg Draude, General Manager of the Chroma GmbH branch and presenter of the Anne Heidenthal Prize. "We look forward to how Sabrina's work continues." Post this

The Anne Heidenthal Prize for Fluorescence Research was established in 2014 to honor the memory of Anne Heidenthal (1968-2010). Anne Heidenthal was an accomplished researcher with a Ph.D. in cardiovascular research who played a very important role in Chroma's history. Anne Heidenthal led the opening of Chroma's first international sales office in Germany in 2006. In preparation, she spent two years in Vermont working at Chroma's main facility in Bellows Falls to learn the business and become deeply knowledgeable about our products and operations. Her commitment and energy laid the foundation for our future success.

About Chroma Technology

Founded in 1991 as a 100% employee-owned company and now a B Corporation, Chroma Technology is a leading manufacturer and OEM supplier of high-performance optical filters used in a wide range of applications including health care, biomedical research, remote sensing, machine vision, and aerospace. With a reputation built on dedicated customer service, Chroma is committed to serving the scientific and technical communities. Chroma offers an extensive selection of catalog products as well as custom solutions tailored to our customer's specific needs.

