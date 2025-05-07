Chroma Technology Reaffirms Commitment to Supporting Scientific Communities

For over 30 years, Chroma Technology has supplied advanced optical filters used in life sciences, environmental monitoring, astronomy, aerospace, and materials research. Post this

Chroma's ongoing support for the sciences is reflected in our recent contributions to a diverse group of organizations working to foster scientific innovation and education, including:

The American Society for Cell Biology, whose mission is to lead a diverse, global, and multidisciplinary scientific community focused on the cell, the basic unit of all life.

The Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, which is dedicated to advancing knowledge of the ocean and its connection to the Earth system through a sustained commitment to excellence in science, engineering, and education, as well as to applying this knowledge to problems facing society.

Stellafane, whose mission, as the Springfield Telescope Makers, is to stimulate interest in astronomy and allied sciences by preserving and fostering the skill of amateur telescope-making.

Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, which is driven to help shape contemporary biomedical research and education with cancer, neuroscience, plant biology, and quantitative biology programs.

The International Society for Advancement of Cytometry, whose mission is to foster an inclusive, multidisciplinary, international community by promoting technological innovation, developing professionals in the field, and facilitating the exchange of knowledge in cytometry.

The Marine Biological Laboratory, which is dedicated to scientific discovery — exploring fundamental biology, understanding biodiversity and the environment, and informing the human condition through research and education.

The Society for Neuroscience mission is to advance breakthrough discoveries in neuroscience and promote innovative translation of scientific advances to improve the health of people everywhere.

Supporting scientific research is critical now more than ever. We remain steadfast in our commitment to researchers and organizations expanding the boundaries of discovery. We encourage others across industry, philanthropy, and government to join us in ensuring American science continues to thrive.

About Chroma Technology

Founded in 1991 as a 100% employee-owned company and now a B Corporation, Chroma Technology is a leading manufacturer and OEM supplier of high-performance optical filters used in a wide range of applications, including health care, biomedical research, remote sensing, machine vision, and aerospace. Science is in our DNA! With a reputation built on dedicated customer service, Chroma is committed to serving the scientific and technical communities. Chroma offers an extensive selection of catalog products as well as custom solutions tailored to our customer's specific needs. Learn more at https://www.chroma.com/company.

