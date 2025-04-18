Chroma Technology Releases Enhanced Spectra Viewer for Advanced Optical Filter Modeling

These updates came directly from user feedback. We prioritized what our customers told us they needed: more sources, easier data export, and custom filter modeling. Post this

Expanded Light Source Library – Now includes LEDs, laser lines, and customizable laser wavelengths.

More Fluorochromes and Proteins – A broader selection for improved spectral modeling.

Custom Filter Functionality – Users can now add their own filters and model them directly in the platform.

Enhanced Data Export & Sharing – Supports multiple formats, including CSV, ASCII, PNG, and XLSX, for easy collaboration and documentation.

Chroma's Spectra Viewer is widely used in fluorescence microscopy, flow cytometry, spectroscopy, and optical system development. The latest enhancements are designed to streamline workflows and provide users with more precise tools for spectral analysis. "These updates came directly from user feedback. We prioritized what our customers told us they needed: more sources, easier data export, and custom filter modeling," said Jennifer Lee, Director of Marketing at Chroma Technology.

For users looking to get started with the upgraded Spectra Viewer, Chroma has also released a series of tutorials, covering key features such as adding light sources, modeling custom optical filters, and exporting spectral data.

The new and improved Spectra Viewer is available now. Explore the latest features and start modeling with more precision today: https://www.chroma.com/spectra-viewer

About Chroma Technology

Founded in 1991 as a 100% employee-owned company and now a B Corporation, Chroma Technology is a leading manufacturer and OEM supplier of high-performance optical filters used in a wide range of applications, including health care, biomedical research, remote sensing, machine vision, and aerospace. With a reputation built on dedicated customer service, Chroma is committed to serving the scientific and technical communities. Chroma offers an extensive selection of catalog products as well as custom solutions tailored to our customers' specific needs. Learn more at https://www.chroma.com/company

B-corp. certified

Champion member VBSR

Media Contact

Jennifer Lee, Chroma Technology, 802-428-2644, [email protected], https://www.chroma.com/

SOURCE Chroma Technology