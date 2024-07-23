Chroma Unveils Revolutionary Two Output Range Bidirectional DC Power Supply with Unmatched Versatility and Power Density

Chroma releases a high density 45kW Bidirectional DC Power Supply that can toggle between two output ranges to meet the evolving needs of various industries from electric vehicles to renewable energy systems.

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif. , July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chroma, a world leader in automated test, is excited to announce the launch of its groundbreaking bidirectional DC power supply, model 62450D-2000HL, which sets a new standard in power density and flexibility. This next-generation device delivers an unprecedented 45kW of power in a compact 4U form factor, marking a significant leap forward in single-unit power solutions.

In an industry-first innovation, the 62450D-2000HL offers one-key switching between two output ranges within a single unit. Users can seamlessly toggle between high voltage (2000V/±60A/±45kW) and high current (650V/±180A/±45kW) range with just a touch, providing the versatility of two separate units in one. This capability expands the output range up to eight times, addressing the diverse testing requirements of various devices under test (DUT).

Chroma's innovative design eliminates the need for multiple pieces of equipment to accommodate different DUT specifications. For instance, power conversion systems in electric vehicles—such as bidirectional on-board chargers (BOBC), battery platforms, and AC-DC charger modules—demand varied power ratings and voltage ranges. Bidirectional on-board chargers (BOBC) typically have power ratings of 11kW and 22kW and battery platforms can be 400V and 800V. Previously, separate bidirectional power supplies were required for high voltage and high current applications. The Chroma 62000D-HL model simplifies this process, consolidating the functionality of two units into one, thus saving space, reducing costs, and enhancing equipment utilization.

The Chroma 62000D-HL's dual output range can be easily switched via the front panel touchscreen or remotely through a single command. In automated test equipment (ATE) setups, this functionality allows for uninterrupted test sequences without manual intervention, ensuring a smooth and risk-free testing process.

Beyond its impressive power density, the 62450D-2000HL can be paralleled in a master-slave configuration to achieve even higher power outputs. Its exceptional bidirectional power conversion efficiency of 94% significantly minimizes heat loss and recycles electrical energy back to the grid during load operation, promoting energy savings, carbon reduction, and cost efficiency.

The 62450D-2000HL also inherits the user-friendly features of the 62000D family, supporting bidirectional Source and Load mode, Source mode, Load mode, advanced battery simulation, and solar array simulation. It is fully compatible with Chroma's 62000D SoftPanel software for convenient remote operation.

Chroma's 62450D-2000HL represents a monumental advancement in DC power supply technology, offering unmatched versatility, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. This next-generation power supply is poised to meet the evolving needs of various industries, from electric vehicles to renewable energy systems.

