Chroma's PowerPro Platform Boosts Multi-Coupler EVSE Test Efficiency by 40%

Chroma's PowerPro 5 automated test software platform is now equipped with multi-threaded testing functionality and can simultaneously simulate up to four vehicles with identical or different communication protocols.

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chroma Systems Solutions, a leading provider of innovative battery and power conversion test solutions, and provider of the C8000 automated test system, today announced the release of its new PowerPro 5 software platform. Recently updated for multi-coupler electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) test applications, PowerPro is a feature-rich, expandable automated test platform that offers flexibility and control without spending valuable time in programming and development.

Along with testing the charging process and safety mechanisms, one of the most important test items for multi-coupler EVSE products is power sharing or load management testing. Chroma's EVSE test solution, integrated with the new PowerPro 5 software platform, is now equipped with multi-threaded testing functionality and can simultaneously simulate up to four vehicles with identical or different communication protocols. The software allows the user to control the EVSE to output multiple connectors at the same time based on specified test conditions and can even simulate plugging in at different times to comprehensively test the equipment's power sharing capabilities. This enhances the realism of the test scenario and, compared to conventional single-coupler testing, reduces the overall testing time by up to 40%, significantly expanding test capacity.

With PowerPro, it is not required to be a programmer or take certification classes to create a test or generate a report. PowerPro provides users a menu of pre-written commonly required tests for use without having to enter a single line of code. Automated reports are comprehensive and include extended capabilities, various test document generation, and system administration.

Recognized as a time and cost saving solution to system development, PowerPro 5 brings an even higher level of ease and control to integration, communications, test editing, reporting, and statistic management functions. PowerPro 5 provides:

Customizable programming environments

New test item types – Pre, Thread, Sub, Graphical

Ability to open multi-file test items

Ability to call Python code or DLL with the new External function

Diversified report functions including images and tables in HTML/Excel

A graphical user interface editor and background chooser

Improved online control

Support for keyboard shortcuts and dual monitors

The Chroma PowerPro 5 software platform has already been successfully adopted by well-known EVSE suppliers. It can simultaneously simulate single and multiple vehicle signals to achieve four-coupler power distribution testing and communication protocol verification, effectively helping these manufacturers ensure product quality and improve testing efficiency.

Want to learn more about PowerPro or our C8000 Automated Test Systems, ask for a demo at https://www.chromausa.com or contact us at (949) 600-6400.

About Chroma Systems Solutions

Chroma is a global leader in providing precision power conversion test and measurement solutions for a wide range of industries. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Chroma delivers reliable and high-performance testing equipment that helps customers optimize their products and improve overall efficiency.

Media Contact

Steve Grodt, Chroma Systems Solutions, Inc., 1 949-600-6400, [email protected], www.chromausa.com

