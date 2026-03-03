Chrome Aesthetics Joins Aviva Aesthetics, Expanding the Industry's Only Entrepreneur-Owned Platform into New Mexico

"Joining Aviva allows us to remain fully independent while gaining access to meaningful operational support, economies of scale, and a collaborative community of like-minded founders" Post this

"Chrome Aesthetics represents exactly the kind of founder-led practice Aviva was built to support," said Tyler Weinberg, CEO of Aviva Aesthetics. "Barbara and Marisa are respected leaders who have built a trusted brand through clinical expertise and a commitment to advancing the industry through training and mentorship. We're beyond proud to welcome them as our first New Mexico partner."

Barbara Franklin brings more than 35 years of medical experience and serves on the Revance RHA Faculty and as a Revanesse PACE Trainer, reflecting her leadership and influence within the injector community nationwide.

Marisa Escobar brings over a decade of experience in the field and serves as a GAIN Trainer for Galderma, where she mentors fellow injectors on evidence-based techniques, safety, and best practices. Her dedication to continuous learning underscores her commitment to advancing excellence across the entire aesthetics industry.

"Joining Aviva allows us to remain fully independent while gaining access to meaningful operational support, economies of scale, and a collaborative community of like-minded founders," said Barbara Franklin, Founder of Chrome Aesthetics. "This partnership supports our long-term growth while preserving our culture, clinical standards, and the unwavering trust we've built with our patients."

Through its proprietary Entrepreneur Equity™ model, Aviva Aesthetics combines the operational sophistication of private equity with transparency, founder control, and strong financial upside — enabling medical spa owners to unlock significantly greater long-term value while remaining in charge of their businesses.

About Chrome Aesthetics

Chrome Aesthetics is a premier medical spa based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, known for delivering personalized, results-driven aesthetic care rooted in medical expertise and patient trust. Led by Barbara Franklin, CFNP, NP-C, BSN, RN, MEP-C, and Marisa Escobar, MSN, FNP-C, BSN, RN, MEP-C, the practice offers advanced injectable treatments, hormone optimization, and medical aesthetic services with a strong emphasis on safety, education, and natural outcomes. With more than 390 five-star Google reviews, Chrome Aesthetics has built a loyal patient community and a reputation for clinical excellence, making it one of the region's most trusted destinations for aesthetic medicine.

About Aviva Aesthetics

Aviva Aesthetics is a next generation medical aesthetics platform built to empower med spa owners through a true partnership model that preserves ownership, control, and long-term financial upside. Unlike traditional private equity roll-ups, Aviva's Entrepreneur Equity™ structure enables med spa founders to stay in control and retain full equity in their business, while unlocking economies of scale and back-office support.

By partnering with Aviva, med spa owners can strategically optimize operations, accelerate growth, improve EBITDA, and receive a 2–3x higher business valuation compared to a traditional PE exit. Aviva Aesthetics is redefining success in medical aesthetics and putting the power back in the hands of where it belongs — with medical spa entrepreneurs.

Media Contact

Audrey Neff, Aviva Aesthetics, 1 4077939254, [email protected], https://avivaaesthetics.com/

SOURCE Aviva Aesthetics