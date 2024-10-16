Chronic Absenteeism, Food as Medicine, Health Equity Among Program Highlights at America's Healthiest Schools Leaders Summit

"...these schools serve as models of resilience and determination, and we hope their leaders will leave the summit with new connections, innovative ideas, and a renewed sense of purpose to take back to their communities." -- Kathy Higgins, chief executive officer at Healthier Generation Post this

"We're honored to bring together trailblazers who lead some of the healthiest schools in the nation," says Kathy Higgins, chief executive officer at Healthier Generation. "With support from funders Del Monte Foods, Kaiser Permanente, and Kohl's, as well as other supporters dedicated to advancing equitable whole child health, these schools serve as models of resilience and determination, and we hope their leaders will leave the summit with new connections, innovative ideas, and a renewed sense of purpose to take back to their communities."

Highlights of the three-day summit include a food and nutrition security workshop led by Dr. Kofi Essel, the inaugural food as medicine director at Elevance Health, a panel discussion on strategies to increase attendance by promoting staff well-being, and a recognition ceremony to celebrate this year's America's Healthiest Schools awardees.

"It's always inspiring to see educators and school staff from across the country share their stories of trial and triumph at the Leaders Summit, an event created just for them," says Nancy Brown, chief executive officer at American Heart Association. "We look forward again this year to stand alongside Healthier Generation in its mission to best meet the health needs of these most-highly awarded of America's Healthiest Schools."

On Oct. 25, Healthier Generation will also showcase Corporate Hero Award recipient Del Monte Foods and their commitment to improving nutrition education and access for millions of children and families through the "Nourishing Families by Nourishing Schools" program, first announced at the 2022 Clinton Global Initiative meeting. Past recipients of Healthier Generation's Corporate Hero Award include industry leaders like Nike and Kohl's.

Past Leaders Summit participants include President William J. Clinton, U.S. Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey, Admiral Rachel L. Levine, MD (U.S. Dept. of Health & Human Services), Dr. Caree Cotwright (U.S. Dept. of Agriculture), Michelle Kwan, and Rachael Ray.

More information about the America's Healthiest Schools Leaders Summit is available at AHSLeadersSummit.org.

Alliance for a Healthier Generation is a leading children's health organization that advances equitable whole child health. Driven by our passion to ensure that every mind, every body, and every young person is healthy and ready to succeed, our work has reached over 31 million young people and 56,000 schools across the country. To learn more and help make a difference, visit HealthierGeneration.org and join us on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

