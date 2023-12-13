Chronic Care Staffing Ranks No. 22 on the SC 50 Fastest Growing Companies List

This is an honor we intend to keep earning. So, CCS must keep defining success, strengthening our standards, and adapting our methods to achieve the client and patient satisfaction that drives market growth. Post this

Improved Processes Drive Increased Satisfaction and Solid Growth

In addition to driving continued revenue growth in 2023, Charleston-based Chronic Care Staffing has launched initiatives to further cement its reputation as a world-class service provider and a desirable place to work, including:

Inaugural Team Leader Retreat

Chronic Care Staffing welcomed its clinical leadership staff from across the country to Charleston SC for an intensive three-day retreat in March 2023. During this gathering, CCS management provided a comprehensive overview of the state of the virtual healthcare services industry and the company's plans for growth. The Quality Committee provided updates on satisfaction measures and performance improvement. Finally, group exercises went beyond mere teambuilding to brainstorm and establish the company's Core Values of client and patient service. "As our eight-year-old startup matures, we felt it was time to take stock, further define our goals and mission, and to set benchmarks for future growth," notes CEO Cas Danielowski. "Our team gathered, took the exercise seriously, and made major strides!"

Improved Employee Health Insurance Coverage

Employer health benefits are a crucial component of attracting and retaining talent. One of the most attractive – and rarest – benefits is a zero-premium health insurance plan for employees. In 2023, Chronic Care Staffing associates joined the ranks of employer-insured consumers enjoying free health insurance premiums. "Our Care Coordinators give their all every day, providing a crucial service arm to our healthcare clients," says CCS Chief Operating Officer Connor Danielowski. "Offering the financial and motivational boost of lower-cost health coverage is the least we can do for this dedicated team."

AI-driven Customer Engagement Tools Improve Satisfaction and Reimbursements

Chronic Care Staffing has adopted cloud-based customer engagement software that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve QA, service delivery, and customer interactions. Real-time coaching helps CCS Care Coordinators improve their communication skills and resolve patient issues more effectively – improvements that result in higher patient satisfaction scores and increased reimbursements.

Million Call Milestone

Since its founding in 2015, Chronic Care Staffing has committed itself to achieving a leadership role in the healthcare industry's pursuit of Value Based Care.

2023 marks eight years of dedicated service to clients such as Primary Care practices, FQHCs, Hospital Systems, and ACOs. It also denotes eight years of innovation, with an expanding roster of timesaving and compliance-promoting virtual care solutions such as Chronic Care Management, Health Risk Assessments, Transitional Care Management, and Virtual Staff Augmentation.

This commitment to superior service and innovative solutions has resulted in a significant 2023 milestone for Chronic Care Staffing: crossing the threshold of one-million billable calls.

A Moment for Reflection and Projection

End-of-year accolades such as South Carolina's 50 Fastest Growing Companies serve as a signpost to CSS associates, clients, patients, and industry peers. Naturally, Connor Danielowski reflects on the past year's achievements and speculates on future success. "It bears repeating: growth is rewarding and recognition from your peers is very gratifying. But it is important to remind ourselves that we earned this honor, and to ask ourselves how we did it. If we intend to keep earning this nod – and we do – CCS must keep defining success, strengthening our standards, and adapting our methods to achieve the client and patient satisfaction that drives market growth."

