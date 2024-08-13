ChronicCareIQ Celebrates Debut on Inc. 5000 List as One of America's Fastest-Growing Software Companies

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 326 Percent, CCIQ Ranked as the 270th Fastest-Growing Software Company on the 2024 Inc. 5000 List
Atlanta, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ChronicCareIQ, a leader in chronic care management solutions, proudly announces its debut on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list. ChronicCareIQ has been recognized as the 270th fastest-growing software company in the country and ranked 2385th on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This achievement is a testament to ChronicCareIQ's significant growth and impact in the healthcare technology sector.
The Inc. 5000 list, compiled annually by Inc. Magazine, represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. This year's class represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. In total, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.
"Our inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list is a monumental achievement for ChronicCareIQ," said Matt Ethington, CEO & co-founder of ChronicCareIQ. "This recognition is a direct result of our team's dedication to improving patient outcomes through innovative technology and unwavering commitment to excellence. We are thrilled to be acknowledged as one of the fastest-growing software companies in America and look forward to continuing our mission of transforming chronic care management."
ChronicCareIQ's platform leverages advanced technology to facilitate continuous care and monitoring of patients with chronic conditions. By providing healthcare providers with tools for automated patient engagement, remote monitoring, and data analytics, ChronicCareIQ enhances patient care, reduces hospital admissions, and improves overall health outcomes.
"This milestone reflects our sustained growth and our customers' trust in our solutions," added Eric Eschenbach, CTO & co-founder at ChronicCareIQ. "We are proud of the strides we have made and remain committed to delivering superior chronic care management solutions that drive better patient outcomes and operational efficiencies for healthcare providers."
The Inc. 5000 recognition follows a year of remarkable milestones for ChronicCareIQ. Physicians using its platform to care for patients between visits have enrolled over 175,000 patients, prevented more than 350,000 hospitalizations, saved the U.S. healthcare system an estimated $5.25 billion, and generated over $132 million in reimbursements.
For more information about ChronicCareIQ and its innovative solutions, visit www.chroniccareiq.com.
About ChronicCareIQ
ChronicCareIQ develops innovative chronic care management technology that can reduce hospitalizations and ER visits by keeping patients connected to their physicians between visits. These solutions enable clinical teams to track changing health indicators and intervene before complications arise, improving staff productivity by automating data capture and alerts. Additionally, the platform generates revenue for practices by documenting non-face-to-face care activities, ensuring accurate reimbursements. ChronicCareIQ's mission is to enhance patient care and operational efficiency. For more information, visit www.ChronicCareIQ.com.
Media Contact
Jake Reid, ChronicCareIQ, 1 4235809258, [email protected], www.chroniccareiq.com
SOURCE ChronicCareIQ
Share this article