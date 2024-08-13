ChronicCareIQ Celebrates Debut on Inc. 5000 List as One of America's Fastest-Growing Software Companies

"We are thrilled to be acknowledged as one of the fastest-growing software companies in America and look forward to continuing our mission of transforming chronic care management." - Matt Ethington Post this

"Our inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list is a monumental achievement for ChronicCareIQ," said Matt Ethington, CEO & co-founder of ChronicCareIQ. "This recognition is a direct result of our team's dedication to improving patient outcomes through innovative technology and unwavering commitment to excellence. We are thrilled to be acknowledged as one of the fastest-growing software companies in America and look forward to continuing our mission of transforming chronic care management."

ChronicCareIQ's platform leverages advanced technology to facilitate continuous care and monitoring of patients with chronic conditions. By providing healthcare providers with tools for automated patient engagement, remote monitoring, and data analytics, ChronicCareIQ enhances patient care, reduces hospital admissions, and improves overall health outcomes.

"This milestone reflects our sustained growth and our customers' trust in our solutions," added Eric Eschenbach, CTO & co-founder at ChronicCareIQ. "We are proud of the strides we have made and remain committed to delivering superior chronic care management solutions that drive better patient outcomes and operational efficiencies for healthcare providers."

The Inc. 5000 recognition follows a year of remarkable milestones for ChronicCareIQ. Physicians using its platform to care for patients between visits have enrolled over 175,000 patients, prevented more than 350,000 hospitalizations, saved the U.S. healthcare system an estimated $5.25 billion, and generated over $132 million in reimbursements.

About ChronicCareIQ

ChronicCareIQ develops innovative chronic care management technology that can reduce hospitalizations and ER visits by keeping patients connected to their physicians between visits. These solutions enable clinical teams to track changing health indicators and intervene before complications arise, improving staff productivity by automating data capture and alerts. Additionally, the platform generates revenue for practices by documenting non-face-to-face care activities, ensuring accurate reimbursements. ChronicCareIQ's mission is to enhance patient care and operational efficiency. For more information, visit www.ChronicCareIQ.com.

