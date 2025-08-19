ChronicCareIQ Earns Spot on Inc. 5000 List for Second Consecutive Year

"We've cracked the code around keeping doctors and patients connected between visits, which is essential to managing any high-risk patients and a quantum leap forward for doctors dealing with chronic diseases. The results speak for themselves." Post this

"Making the Inc. 5000 list once is an honor, but earning a place for the second year in a row speaks to the trust our customers have in us and the dedication of our team," said Matt Ethington, co-founder and CEO of ChronicCareIQ. "We've cracked the code around keeping doctors and patients connected between visits, which is essential to managing any high-risk patients and a quantum leap forward for doctors dealing with chronic diseases. The results speak for themselves."

ChronicCareIQ's platform integrates seamlessly into existing clinical workflows, enabling providers to monitor complex patients between visits, automate documentation for reimbursement, and intervene earlier to prevent costly complications. To date, providers using the platform have enrolled more than 295,000 patients in proactive care programs and achieved a 29.4% reduction in all-cause hospitalizations. They have also generated over $242 million in reimbursements for care management activities.

"Our platform is designed to make chronic care management easy for everyone involved," said Eric Eschenbach, co-founder and CTO of ChronicCareIQ. "Keeping doctors and patients connected between visits is our core business, and we excel at it. Supporting providers in that critical work also requires extensive automation behind the scenes — something we do equally well. From tracking data across multiple systems, to automating documentation, to building robust audit logs that generate accurate coding and reimbursement recommendations, we deliver tangible benefits to real-world practices that might otherwise struggle to care for complex patients at the highest level."

ChronicCareIQ develops innovative chronic care management technology that helps providers and patients work together more effectively between visits. By making it easier to capture the right patient information at the right time, the platform enables timely interventions, reduces hospitalizations, and improves outcomes. Clinical teams use ChronicCareIQ to track changing health indicators, automate data capture, and ensure compliance and accurate reimbursement — all while improving staff productivity. Founded in 2015, ChronicCareIQ is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. For more information, visit www.ChronicCareIQ.com.

