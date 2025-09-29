ChronicCareIQ Partners with M-One Capital to Expand Access to Next-Generation Chronic Care Management

Partnership will help address nationwide demand for proven solutions that keep patients connected, reduce hospitalizations, and help healthcare organizations thrive in value-based care

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ChronicCareIQ, an innovator in chronic care management (CCM), remote patient monitoring (RPM), and value-based care enablement, today announced a strategic partnership with M-One Capital out of their Emerging Growth strategy. The collaboration will support the effort to accelerate ChronicCareIQ's growth and help meet surging demand for solutions that improve outcomes while strengthening healthcare organizations.

For more than a decade, ChronicCareIQ has equipped care providers with technology that enables continuous engagement with patients between visits — a proven approach that reduces hospitalizations, enhances patient care, and creates new, sustainable revenue streams for providers. To date, physicians using ChronicCareIQ have enrolled over 300,000 patients and generated more than $242 million in supplemental reimbursements.

"As a healthcare community, we've long known that engaged patients have better outcomes. The challenge has been finding a way to scale meaningful communication between doctors and patients between visits," said Matt Ethington, co-founder and CEO of ChronicCareIQ. "Our platform solves that challenge, and M-One Capital is the right partner to help us extend this model. Their proven track record of working with founders and creating lasting value will support our effort to bring these benefits to more physicians and patients nationwide."

ChronicCareIQ's collaboration with M-One Capital represents a significant step forward in the company's growth trajectory. This strategic partnership will equip ChronicCareIQ with the necessary resources and expertise to expand its customer reach, strengthen its value to clinicians and patients, and continue to provide strong customer service in a growing part of the value-based care ecosystem.

"ChronicCareIQ has a great reputation in the industry and has built a loyal customer base that speaks to the impact that its solution has on clinicians and patient care," said Alan Davis, Senior Associate at M-One Capital. "In conjunction with management, we are excited about the potential to accelerate the business's growth through investment in product development and sales and marketing."

"We are incredibly grateful for M-One Capital's partnership and look forward to the bright future at ChronicCareIQ," added Eric Eschenbach, co-founder and CTO of ChronicCareIQ. "Together we will expand our product offering, enhance interoperability across clinical systems, and strengthen automation and compliance capabilities — with the goal of building the industry's most comprehensive care management platform."

About ChronicCareIQ

ChronicCareIQ develops innovative chronic care management technology that helps providers and patients work together more effectively between visits. By making it easier to capture the right patient information at the right time, the platform enables timely interventions, reduces hospitalizations, and improves outcomes. Clinical teams use ChronicCareIQ to track changing health indicators, automate data capture, and ensure compliance and accurate reimbursement — all while improving staff productivity. Founded in 2015, ChronicCareIQ is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. For more information, visit www.ChronicCareIQ.com.

About M-One Capital

M-One Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment advisor that conducts business as M-One Capital. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, M-One Capital is a private investment firm focused on being a value-added partner for management teams, founders and family owners. Specializing in supporting management teams who retain operating control and meaningful ownership, M-One Capital provides equity capital, guidance and strategic resources to the entrepreneurs and companies in which it invests. Formerly doing business as McCarthy Capital, the firm rebranded to M-One Capital in 2025. For more information, please visit m-onecapital.com.

Frost Brown Todd led the legal advisory for M-One Capital. Morris Manning Martin, LLP served as legal counsel to ChronicCareIQ.

Media Contact

