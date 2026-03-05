ChronoTracer Introduces AI That Queries Structured Evidence, Not Raw Documents

"Every litigation team has someone who knows the case cold. Getting there usually means months of organizing and sifting. We've given that level of command to every member of the team from the moment the evidence is loaded." - Richard Gorelick, co-founder and CEO Post this

"The typical approach in litigation AI is to start with a pile of documents and let you search and summarize. We start with a database of structured events, who did what, when, and with whom, and let the AI query it directly," said Dexter Weiss, CTO and co-founder of ChronoTracer. "It's a fundamentally different architecture, designed to reliably reconstruct what actually happened."

The AI assistant lets users ask questions in plain language. A question like "Show all communications between the parties in the two weeks before the merger announcement" or "Identify gaps in this custodian's phone record production" returns chronological results backed by the underlying evidence. The assistant can break complex questions into multiple steps and works alongside ChronoTracer's existing keyword search, Boolean queries, and manual filters. The two approaches are complementary, not competing.

"Every litigation team has someone who knows the case cold. Getting there usually means months of organizing and sifting. We've given that level of command to every member of the team from the moment the evidence is loaded," said Richard Gorelick, co-founder and CEO of ChronoTracer.

The product release also introduces an integrated identities layer that associates phone numbers, email addresses, social media handles, and other identifiers with the individuals in a case, giving teams a unified view of each person's activity across communication channels.

ChronoTracer's deterministic processing pipeline has handled cases with tens of millions of source documents and tens of millions of structured events. A single phone bill, for example, can generate thousands of discrete call and text events, each individually searchable and filterable within the chronological view. Because the AI queries a pre-built database rather than reprocessing raw documents for each question, response times remain fast even on the largest cases.

ChronoTracer is built to work with law firms on the most complex cases and meets strict security requirements. Each matter runs in its own single-tenant AWS environment, and ChronoTracer has successfully completed a SOC 2 Type II audit with no exceptions.

See It at LegalWeek 2026

ChronoTracer will be demonstrating these capabilities live at LegalWeek 2026 in New York City, March 9-12. Reporters and attendees are invited to see live demonstrations at Booth 605 throughout the conference. To schedule a demo at the show or request a private walkthrough, visit www.chronotracer.com/demo.

About ChronoTracer

ChronoTracer helps litigation and investigation teams understand their evidence in chronological order and in full context. ChronoTracer works alongside existing eDiscovery platforms, processing case documents into a structured, searchable database of events so legal teams can see who did what, with whom, and when, across their entire evidence base and throughout the lifecycle of their case. ChronoTracer is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Media Contact

