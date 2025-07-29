ChronoTracer Launches, Redefining Case Chronology for the Digital Era

"The future of evidence analysis isn't just about reviewing documents—it's about understanding what happened, quickly and clearly." - Richard Gorelick, co-founder and CEO of ChronoTracer. Post this

ChronoTracer has already been adopted by AmLaw 100 firms, NLJ 500 firms and litigation boutiques in complex cases involving millions of records and diverse evidence types, allowing legal teams to uncover facts faster and build stronger cases. Working alongside existing e-discovery platforms, ChronoTracer helps legal teams quickly answer critical case questions: who did what, when, and with whom—without the need to manually extract facts or manage evidence in spreadsheets.

"The future of evidence analysis isn't just about reviewing documents—it's about understanding what happened, quickly and clearly," said Richard Gorelick, co-founder and CEO of ChronoTracer. "ChronoTracer restructures messy, fragmented evidence into a dynamic, easy-to-use chronology—helping legal teams see the full story and act on it with confidence."

Users can provide evidence in virtually any format. The system then parses, indexes, and structures each event into a dynamic, filterable web interface.. In ChronoTracer, one document, like a phone record, an email thread or a text-message chain, can result in thousands or even millions of chronology records. These events are better understood in order and in context of all the other evidence in a case.

"ChronoTracer supercharges chronology-building," said Dexter Weiss, CTO and co-founder of ChronoTracer. "We turn mountains of fragmented evidence into a structured, case-ready chronology, in a fraction of the time."

Key Features:

Automatic Chronology Building – Extracts events, participants, and identifiers from any volume of evidence.

Powerful Search & Filters – Instantly surfaces events by participant, timeframe, or type

Event-Level Insight – Interweaves events across documents to uncover actual actions and interactions in your case.

Translation & Transcription – Automatically processes foreign-language and audio files.

De-Duplication – Merge duplicate evidence (even from non-duplicate documents)

Identity Matching – Unify identities across evidence.

One-Click Source Access – Navigate directly from an event to the underlying source.

Enterprise-Grade Security – SOC 2-compliant infrastructure with end-to-end encryption in a secure, hosted in a single tenant environment.

Key Use Cases:

Early Case Assessment - Evaluate strengths, weaknesses, and potential exposure.

Case Development & Strategy - Spot issues and pinpoint factual gaps or areas needing further discovery. Trace chains of events to support or challenge causation, notice, intent or foreseeability. Scenario-test alternate interpretations or "what if" timelines to stress-test your case theory.

Timeline Alignment - Compare the factual timeline against witness statements, legal obligations, contract terms, or regulatory deadlines.

Client and Witness Prep - Validate or clarify recollections and align testimony, or highlight inconsistent statements.

Discovery & Evidence Organization - Map evidence directly to factual events. Easily sequence exhibits and questions.

Mediation & Settlement - Share a streamlined, annotated chronology with a mediator or opposing counsel to clarify the key story.

Courtroom & Filings - Leverage the mastery of facts in motion practice, exhibits, witness testimony and arguments.



ChronoTracer was founded by Richard Gorelick, a former attorney, and Dexter Weiss, a veteran software engineer with deep experience developing scalable data platforms. Gorelick previously co-founded and led RGM Advisors, a pioneering AI-driven trading firm acquired by DRW. Weiss has led engineering for enterprise and media clients including Dell, AT&T, and Whole Foods. Together, they are bringing a blend of legal insight and technical execution to a longstanding pain point in litigation.

About ChronoTracer

ChronoTracer is a legal technology company helping teams turn complex, unstructured digital evidence into clear chronologies. Built by lawyers and technologists, ChronoTracer works alongside your existing e-discovery tools to deliver the clarity litigation teams need—filterable timelines, strategic insight, and serious time savings. ChronoTracer is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information or to request a demo, visit www.chronotracer.com.

