CHRS Interactive Launches WordPress AI Integration Service

Too many AI plugins feel like afterthoughts. They're bolted on and barely integrated. We wanted to build solutions that actually fit, so they feel like part of the site, not just extra code. Post this

The service supports a broad mix of use cases. Online retailers can use it to recommend products based on browsing patterns. Agencies might add white-labeled automation tools to enhance delivery for clients. Publishers can build dynamic elements that shift based on reader interests. Each component is created to match the client's infrastructure, not force them into rigid systems.

"Too many AI plugins feel like afterthoughts. They're bolted on and barely integrated," said Artin Hovhanesian, founder of CHRS Interactive. "We wanted to build solutions that actually fit, so they feel like part of the site, not just extra code."

Companies testing the service are already seeing results. "We saw a measurable lift in user engagement," said Mark Frankel, a longtime CHRS partner. "It didn't take much to implement, and the improvements were noticeable quickly."

The WordPress AI Integration service includes tailored onboarding, hands-on tuning, and regular updates. It's designed to meet current experience standards from major search platforms while helping teams stay flexible as those benchmarks evolve.

With so many businesses depending on WordPress for growth, smarter automation and adaptive content tools are no longer optional. CHRS Interactive's latest service launch brings those capabilities within reach—no major rebuild required. Visit chrsinteractive.com/services/wordpress-ai-integration to explore the service and request a custom quote.

**About CHRS Interactive**

Founded in 2010, CHRS Interactive is a Los Angeles-based WordPress development agency specializing in custom themes, integrations, and advanced engineering. The company serves startups, growing businesses, and enterprise clients across industries. Learn more at chrsinteractive.com.

Media Contact

Artin Hovhanesian, CHRS Interactive LLC, 1 818-568-4798, [email protected], https://www.chrsinteractive.com/

LinkedIn

SOURCE CHRS Interactive LLC