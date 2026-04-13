Chrysaor Biologics and AQP SpA Partner to Develop Next-Generation DNA Vaccine for SRS in Salmon

"This represents a major milestone for Chrysaor...AQP SpA is the ideal partner to advance the clinical, regulatory, and commercialization pathways for this vaccine. Together, we are translating cutting-edge in silico research into a solution for one of aquaculture's most significant challenges." Post this

Under the terms of the agreement, Chrysaor has granted AQP SpA an exclusive global license to develop and commercialize the new SRS vaccine.

"We are thrilled to partner with Chrysaor Biologics to bring this much-needed SRS vaccine to the aquaculture industry," said David Farcas, CEO of AQP SpA. "By combining Chrysaor's innovative BPE Platform with our field trial expertise and commercial network in Chile, we are uniquely positioned to make a meaningful impact on salmon health and sustainability worldwide."

"This agreement represents a major milestone for Chrysaor," said Dr. Yimy Mena, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Chrysaor Biologics Inc. "AQP SpA is the ideal partner to advance the clinical, regulatory, and commercialization pathways for this vaccine. Together, we are translating cutting-edge in silico research into a practical solution for one of aquaculture's most significant veterinary challenges."

Chrysaor Biologics and AQP SpA are developing a next-generation SRS vaccine to improve salmon health, lower antibiotic use, and strengthen sustainable aquaculture globally.

Media Contact

Patrick Slaine, Chrysaor Biologics, 1 902-916-6720, [email protected], chrysaorbio.ca

SOURCE Chrysaor Biologics