Chrysaor Biologics and AQP SpA Partner to Develop Next-Generation DNA Vaccine for SRS in Salmon

Chrysaor Biologics and AQP SpA are developing a next-generation SRS vaccine to improve salmon health, lower antibiotic use, and strengthen sustainable aquaculture globally.
CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chrysaor Biologics Inc. and AQP SpA are pleased to announce that they have entered into a Master License and Distribution Agreement. This strategic partnership will focus on the development and commercialization of a novel DNA vaccine designed to protect salmon against Piscirickettsia salmonis, the causative agent of SRS disease.
The vaccine is based on the BPE Platform, a unique DNA vaccine plasmid backbone developed and patented by Pegasus Biotech. Chrysaor Biologics will leverage its specialized expertise to design novel vaccine targets optimized for the BPE platform through in silico analysis and AI-guided predictive modeling. Developing a vaccine against SRS (Salmonid Rickettsial Septicaemia) is critical to protecting salmon health, reducing mortality, and lowering reliance on antibiotics in aquaculture. Chrysaor, in collaboration with AQP Chile, is advancing a next-generation SRS vaccine to support a more sustainable, resilient, and productive salmon farming industry in Chile and global.
Under the terms of the agreement, Chrysaor has granted AQP SpA an exclusive global license to develop and commercialize the new SRS vaccine.
"We are thrilled to partner with Chrysaor Biologics to bring this much-needed SRS vaccine to the aquaculture industry," said David Farcas, CEO of AQP SpA. "By combining Chrysaor's innovative BPE Platform with our field trial expertise and commercial network in Chile, we are uniquely positioned to make a meaningful impact on salmon health and sustainability worldwide."
"This agreement represents a major milestone for Chrysaor," said Dr. Yimy Mena, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Chrysaor Biologics Inc. "AQP SpA is the ideal partner to advance the clinical, regulatory, and commercialization pathways for this vaccine. Together, we are translating cutting-edge in silico research into a practical solution for one of aquaculture's most significant veterinary challenges."
Chrysaor Biologics and AQP SpA are developing a next-generation SRS vaccine to improve salmon health, lower antibiotic use, and strengthen sustainable aquaculture globally.
Media Contact
Patrick Slaine, Chrysaor Biologics, 1 902-916-6720, [email protected], chrysaorbio.ca
SOURCE Chrysaor Biologics
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