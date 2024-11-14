Chrysmela Announces Official Sponsorship of NCAA Women's Golf Champion, Jasmine Koo

"We are thrilled and honored to partner with Jasmine. She's a once-in-a-generation talent and we cannot wait to see how she grows throughout her career. Chrysmela's got her back." Post this

Chrysmela's US Chief, Mayumi Ishii said, "We are thrilled and honored to partner with Jasmine. She's a once-in-a-generation talent and we cannot wait to see how she grows throughout her career. Chrysmela's got her back."

The USC golf champion said, "I've lost so many earrings over the years. Chrysmela is solving that problem for me, and I love the earring jackets that add a little extra sparkle to my golf game. Partnering with a woman-owned company committed to supporting women in all parts of their lives also feels great!"

Chrysmela is looking toward the future of women in sports, with Ishii adding "We believe that you deserve to look and feel your best in all moments of life. That's why Chrysmela offers fashion freedom to all. Whether you're golfing, surfing, running or skiing, we're here to secure your sparkle. We look forward to expanding not only our sports-inspired collections in the new year, but hope this partnership with Jasmine is just the start of reaching women in all sports.

About Chrysmela

Hailing from Japan and protecting more than 1.4 million earrings worldwide, Chrysmela is the World's Most Secure Earring Back. Featuring precision technology patented in 5 countries, Chrysmela vows to protect, lock and lift all earrings, keeping the wearer confident, comfortable and secure. Learn more at www.chrysme.la.

Media Contact

Chrysmela

Jessica DelVirginia

[email protected]

Jasmine Koo

Tyler See

[email protected]

Media Contact

Jessica DelVirginia, Insite Strategy, 1 7326100496, [email protected], Insite Strategy

SOURCE Chrysmela