Chubb Law Accident & Injury Attorneys Awards $1,000 to Snacks4Students Through Community Nonprofit Giveaway

The donation from Chubb Law Accident & Injury Attorneys will help Snacks4Students continue fighting childhood hunger and fostering inclusion in Central Florida classrooms.

CASSELBERRY, Fla., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chubb Law Accident & Injury Attorneys is proud to announce Snacks4Students, Inc. as the recipient of its monthly nonprofit giveaway for June, awarding the organization $1,000 in support of its mission to fight childhood hunger in Central Florida schools.

Snacks4Students is a Central Florida nonprofit dedicated to ensuring that no child goes hungry during the school day. Through the generosity of community donors and strategic partnerships, the organization provides nutritious snacks to local schools, helping students stay nourished, focused, and ready to learn.

Beyond addressing hunger, Snacks4Students is committed to fostering inclusion in the classroom. By making snacks available to every child in need, the organization helps ensure that no student has to sit out while classmates enjoy snack time together. Their work creates a more compassionate school environment where every child feels cared for, included, and able to fully participate in the school day.

"At Chubb Law, we believe that strong communities are built by organizations that care for their most vulnerable members," said a representative of Chubb Law Accident & Injury Attorneys. "Snacks4Students embodies that commitment by ensuring children have access to the nourishment they need to succeed in the classroom. We are honored to support their mission with this $1,000 donation and recognize the meaningful impact they continue to make across Central Florida."

The monthly nonprofit giveaway is part of Chubb Law Accident & Injury Attorneys' ongoing commitment to giving back to the communities it serves. By recognizing and supporting local nonprofit organizations, the firm aims to help expand the reach of programs that improve the lives of individuals and families throughout the region.

The $1,000 donation will help Snacks4Students continue providing essential snacks to students facing food insecurity, allowing more children to stay energized throughout the school day while removing barriers to learning and social inclusion.

Chubb Law Accident & Injury Attorneys congratulates Snacks4Students on this well-deserved recognition and thanks the organization, its volunteers, donors, and community partners for their dedication to making a lasting difference in the lives of local children.

About Chubb Law Accident & Injury Attorneys

Chubb Law Accident & Injury Attorneys is committed to advocating for injury victims while making a positive impact beyond the courtroom. Through charitable initiatives, community partnerships, and nonprofit support programs, the firm is dedicated to strengthening the communities it proudly serves as Casselberry car accident lawyers.

About Snacks4Students, Inc.

Snacks4Students, Inc. is a Central Florida nonprofit organization committed to ensuring that no child goes hungry during the school day. By partnering with schools, businesses, and community supporters, the organization provides snacks to students in need, helping them stay nourished, engaged, and included in the classroom experience.

Media Contact

Mitch Chubb, Chubb Law Accident &Injury Attorneys, 1 (407) 777-4382, [email protected], https://chubbfirm.com/

SOURCE Chubb Law Accident &Injury Attorneys