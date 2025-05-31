Chubby Group and ChargerGoGo Announce Strategic Partnership at 2025 National Restaurant Association Show

Redefining Modern Hospitality with Seamless Charging and In-App Offers Across Chubby Group's Wagyu-Focused Concepts

CHICAGO, May 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chubby Group, a hospitality powerhouse known for its iconic, Wagyu-driven dining concepts, has officially announced a nationwide strategic partnership with ChargerGoGo, the leading provider of shared mobile charging stations. The announcement was made live at the 2025 National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago, setting the stage for a new era of guest convenience and tech-integrated hospitality.

Through this partnership, Chubby Group will deploy ChargerGoGo's smart charging stations across all of its locations, including flagship concepts such as Chubby Cattle BBQ, Chubby Cattle Shabu, NIKU X, The X Pot, Wagyu House, Chubby Skewers and more—where diners can rent portable chargers directly from their tables—boosting customer satisfaction, increasing dwell time, and enhancing average check sizes.

In addition to providing on-demand power, Chubby Group will leverage the ChargerGoGo mobile app as a digital marketing channel, sending exclusive coupons and time-sensitive promotions directly to over 500,000 ChargerGoGo users while they charge. This feature enables Chubby Group to drive foot traffic, promote seasonal specials, and reward loyal patrons in real time—all while guests stay powered up and engaged.

"Our restaurants are built on energy and connection, and this partnership brings both—literally," said David Zhao, Co-Founder of Chubby Group. "By integrating ChargerGoGo, we're not just solving a common guest pain point—we're elevating the entire dining experience while connecting with our customers in new, dynamic ways."

ChargerGoGo's stations also feature digital advertising capabilities, offering Chubby Group an additional monetization channel while creating valuable touchpoints with tech-savvy guests. With no upfront cost for the venues and a generous revenue-sharing model, the partnership reflects both companies' commitment to innovation and mutually beneficial, tech-forward hospitality solutions.

"We're thrilled to partner with a visionary group like Chubby Group that understands the power of merging smart tech with top-tier hospitality," said June Zhu, CEO of ChargerGoGo. "This is just the beginning. We invite bar and restaurant groups across the country to join us in transforming the guest experience—one charge at a time."

For bar and restaurant groups attending the NRA Show or looking to future-proof their venues, now is the perfect time to explore a ChargerGoGo partnership. With over 5,000 active locations and 500,000+ app users nationwide, ChargerGoGo offers a turnkey solution that drives revenue, engagement, and customer loyalty.

Media Contact

Cassandra Vitug, ChargerGoGo, 1 8182080081, [email protected], https://www.chargergogo.com/

April Li, Chubby Group, [email protected], https://chubbygroup.com/

Twitter

SOURCE ChargerGoGo