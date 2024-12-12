Chun Liu: Bridging Cultures and Inspiring Generations at the Biennial LABA International Art Festival

"Chun Liu's story is one of resilience, cultural pride, and innovation. Her journey reminds us that art holds the power to connect, uplift, and celebrate the shared beauty of our world," said Joey Zhou, Chairman and Founder of the LABA. Post this

Liu's art delves into the essence of beauty, integrating traditional Chinese culture with modern technology. A holder of dual master's degrees, she is also the founder of Color and Ink Painting, a platform dedicated to nurturing artistic expression. Liu's remarkable achievements include being honored as a "People's Artist" and "Master of National Diplomatic Gifts." These accolades, alongside her reputation as one of China's most influential contemporary artists, reflect her extraordinary talent and vision.

A Career Highlighted by Unparalleled Achievements:

Chun Liu's illustrious career is a testament to her creativity and passion. From receiving prestigious awards to showcasing her art on an international stage, her journey is nothing short of remarkable.

In September 2023, Chun's solo exhibition, Chun Liu's Artistic Charm, was held at the European Museum of Modern Art in Barcelona to commemorate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Spain. The exhibition received widespread acclaim from the Spanish art community and international audiences alike. Italian artists lauded her work, praising its depth and innovation. Her paintings and philatelic collections have since been added to the prestigious archives of the Barcelona Football Club Museum and the Picasso Museum in Madrid.

2024 Highlights

January 2024 : Awarded the title of "People's Artist" at the Strive for a New Journey – New Era of Art event.

Represented China at the 15th JUSTMAD International Contemporary Art Fair in Madrid, Spain .

Milestones in 2023

Invited to participate in the National Museum of China's 20th National Ecological and Environmental Theme Exhibition.

20th National Ecological and Environmental Theme Exhibition. Honored with the titles "National Diplomatic Gift Master" and "CCTV Love Ambassador" for her philanthropic contributions, including donating artworks valued at RMB 800,000 .

. Awarded the "World Chinese Art Golden Pen Award – Art Innovation Award" and recognized as " China's Most Collectible Artist."

Early Honors

Chun Liu's early achievements laid the foundation for her lasting legacy:

2001: Awarded the "Mother River" Award for her ecological protection efforts.

2004: Received the International Renaissance Award for her integration of Chinese and Western art.

The Global Influence of Chun Liu's Art:

Beyond her creative pursuits, Chun Liu serves as a cultural bridge-builder, embodying the role of a "Silk Road Cultural Envoy" and fostering international dialogue through art. Her works are permanently housed in renowned institutions such as the Picasso Museum in Madrid and the China Audit Museum, further underscoring her global impact.

Chun Liu's participation in the Los Angeles Beverly Arts Biennial adds an exciting new chapter to her storied career. Through her visionary art, she continues to inspire audiences around the world, proving that art is a universal language capable of transcending boundaries and uniting humanity.

"Chun Liu's story is one of resilience, cultural pride, and innovation. Her journey reminds us that art holds the power to connect, uplift, and celebrate the shared beauty of our world," said Joey Zhou, Chairman and Founder of the LABA.

About the Los Angeles Beverly Arts (LABA) and the LABA Los Angeles International Art Festival

The Los Angeles Beverly Arts (LABA) and the LABA Los Angeles International Art Festival, provide physical art exhibitions (accompanied by online exhibitions) that bring together artists from all over the world to display their work. Visitors can enjoy the artwork of some of the world's most talented and unique artists, who have been carefully selected to participate in this event. The exhibit is open at all times and can be accessed at http://www.thebeverlyarts.com for more information.

