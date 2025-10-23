Churchich Recreation & Design Expands Territory to Serve All of North and South Carolina

Growth strengthens company's commitment to bringing high-quality recreational spaces to more communities across the Carolinas

BLUFFTON, S.C., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Churchich Recreation & Design, a leading provider of playground, park, and outdoor recreation solutions, announced today that it has expanded its service territory to include all of North Carolina. The company, which previously served South Carolina and the southern half of North Carolina, will now offer its full range of design, planning, and installation services across both states.

This milestone marks the next phase in Churchich Recreation & Design's growth and its ongoing commitment to helping communities thrive outdoors. With teams now serving all of North and South Carolina, the company is better positioned to provide personalized support and build lasting partnerships with schools, municipalities, and organizations across the region.

"Our goal has always been to help every community create spaces where people can gather, play, and enjoy the outdoors," said Sue Churchich, Co-Owner of Churchich Recreation & Design. "Expanding into all of North Carolina allows us to continue that mission on a larger scale and bring our expertise to even more parks, schools, and neighborhoods."

Churchich Recreation & Design offers a comprehensive lineup of services, including custom playground design, outdoor fitness installations, shade and shelter structures, surfacing, and site furnishings. The company takes pride in its inclusive, community-focused approach; designing environments that encourage creativity, connection, and active living for people of all ages and abilities.

"For us, this expansion is really about people—our clients, our partners, and the communities we get to help every day," said Jeff Churchich, Co-Owner of Churchich Recreation & Design. "We've built our reputation on delivering exceptional design, quality materials, and personal service, and this expansion allows us to bring that same level of care and expertise to every corner of the Carolinas."

Through this growth, Churchich Recreation & Design remains dedicated to creating inclusive and welcoming outdoor environments. From concept to completion, the team's hands-on, collaborative approach continues to enrich communities through thoughtful design and durable, long-lasting products.

About Churchich Recreation & Design

Churchich Recreation & Design partners with communities, schools, and organizations to create engaging outdoor spaces across North and South Carolina. From playgrounds and fitness areas to shade structures and site furnishings, the company designs and builds spaces that inspire connection, creativity, and fun. Learn more at www.churchichrecreation.com.

