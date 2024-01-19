Churchill Stateside Group Announces a New VP of Originations for the Midwest Region

Ben Goates Joins CSG as Vice President, Midwest Regional Officer

CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Churchill Stateside Group, LLC (CSG), a real estate and renewable energy financial services company, is pleased to announce that Ben Goates has been hired as Vice President of Originations for the Midwest market. Ben's tenured experience spans 20 years in banking, multifamily brokerage, community development lending and investment, and real estate consulting. His work in the affordable housing industry, primarily in low-income housing tax credits, will provide additional growth to Churchill's mission and operation.

"Churchill Stateside Group's reputation in the industry is top notch and I am humbled to join this powerhouse team. They've been impressively innovative in developing a robust set of finance tools that empower developers who are battling the housing crisis our country is facing today. I am excited to bring high-value solutions to my clients so together we can make a big impact in communities around the nation." said Ben Goates.

Ben Goates graduated from The University of Utah with a degree in Real Estate Finance and later earned his MBA from The Ohio State University with an emphasis in Real Estate Development. Having raised, deployed, and lent over one billion dollars in combined equity and lending capital during his career, which created hundreds of projects and multiple thousands of housing units across the country, we are pleased to have Ben join Churchill's growing team.

Dan Duda, Senior Vice President & National Director of CSG, added "The addition of Ben to head CSG's Acquisitions and Originations platform in the Midwest is significant as he brings a great deal of industry experience. Ben's knowledge of the market is second to none and we are excited for Ben to be on the team. We look forward to his success at CSG."

Keith Gloeckl, Chief Executive Officer of CSG, added, "The addition of Ben to our production staff is another example of Churchill's dedication to bringing highly trained professional personnel that will assist our customers in having the very best experience and execution. Welcome aboard, Ben Goates, happy to have you on the team."

For more information about CSG's multifamily finance programs and services, please contact Dan Duda, SVP and National Director of Originations and Acquisitions, at (727) 415-9556 or via email at [email protected].

About Churchill Stateside Group

Churchill Stateside Group and its wholly owned affiliates (CSG) serve the affordable housing and commercial renewable energy industries. CSG sponsors tax credit equity investment funds for institutional investors and provides a variety of construction, permanent, and bond financing solutions. With over $6 Billion of assets under management, CSG has long-standing and successful investment relationships with numerous corporate investors. The company's investor and developer clients benefit from our experienced staff, prominent and proactive senior leadership, and attractive debt and equity platforms. The company, through its subsidiary Churchill Mortgage Investment LLC (CMI), is an approved USDA Rural Development and HUD/FHA MAP and LEAN lender and Ginnie Mae Issuer, seller and servicer.

Media Contact

Carter Daignault, Churchill Stateside Group, 7272330614, [email protected], CSGfirst.com

SOURCE Churchill Stateside Group