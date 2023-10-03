Churchill Stateside Group Announces the Grand Opening of Inskip Flats, a 66-Unit New Construction Affordable Housing Project in Knoxville, TN

"We are excited to provide both the construction and permanent financing for this new construction 4% bond deal through our P-TEL Program. This 66-unit project will provide high quality apartments that will support the demand for safe affordable housing for the residents of Knoxville, TN." Tweet this

Keith Gloeckl, Chief Executive Officer of CSG, added, "This is a great project that will add much needed affordable housing for the Knoxville community. We at Churchill are very proud of our ability to provide the financing for this property.".

For more information about CSG's multifamily finance programs and services, please contact Michael Spain, SVP and National Director of Originations and Acquisitions, at (813) 629-5721 or via email at [email protected].

About Churchill Stateside Group

Churchill Stateside Group and its wholly owned affiliates (CSG) serve the affordable housing and commercial renewable energy industries. CSG sponsors tax credit equity investment funds for institutional investors and provides a variety of construction, permanent, and bond financing solutions. With over $5 Billion of assets under management, CSG has long-standing and successful investment relationships with numerous corporate investors. The company's investor and developer clients benefit from our experienced staff, prominent and proactive senior leadership, and attractive debt and equity platforms. The company, through its subsidiary Churchill Mortgage Investment LLC, is an approved USDA Rural Development and HUD/FHA MAP and LEAN lender and Ginnie Mae Issuer.

For more information, please visit http://www.CSGfirst.com.

