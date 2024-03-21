Churchill Stateside Group Closes $16.8M USDA-RD 538 Loan to Finance 120-Unit Workforce Housing Community in Pendleton, SC

"We're excited to share that CSG is providing the USDA RD 538 Construction Advancement Loan to Cheney Mill Lofts. This loan offers long-term financing at low rates, making the financing costs beneficial for the rehabilitation of the mill..." Post this

Dan Duda, Senior Vice President and National Director of Originations and Acquisitions for CSG, said, "We're excited to share that CSG is providing the USDA RD 538 Construction Advancement Loan to Cheney Mill Lofts. This loan offers long-term financing at low rates, making the financing costs beneficial for the rehabilitation of the mill. The community will see real benefits from this much-needed workforce housing. A big thank you to our development partners for letting us join the team!"

Keith Gloeckl, Chief Executive Officer of CSG, added, "In addition to Churchill's role of financing Affordable Housing using Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, we have expanded to include financing of Workforce Housing. Workforce Housing addresses the needs of renters who do not meet the criteria for Affordable Housing tenancy but still require affordable rents. We at Churchill are pleased to finance efforts to deliver Workforce Housing units and strive to assist in more development of this much-needed segment of housing nationally."

For more information about CSG's multifamily finance programs and services, please contact Dan Duda, SVP and National Director of Originations and Acquisitions, at (727) 415-9556 or via email at [email protected].

About Churchill Stateside Group

Churchill Stateside Group and its wholly owned affiliates (CSG) serve the affordable housing and commercial renewable energy industries. CSG sponsors tax credit equity investment funds for institutional investors and provides a variety of construction, permanent, and bond financing solutions. With over $6 Billion of assets under management, CSG has long-standing and successful investment relationships with numerous corporate investors. The company's investor and developer clients benefit from our experienced staff, prominent and proactive senior leadership, and attractive debt and equity platforms. The company, through its subsidiary Churchill Mortgage Investment LLC (CMI), is an approved USDA Rural Development and HUD/FHA MAP and LEAN lender and Ginnie Mae Issuer, seller, and servicer.

Media Contact

Carter Daignault, Churchill Stateside Group, 7272330614, [email protected], CSGfirst.com

SOURCE Churchill Stateside Group