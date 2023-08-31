Churchill Stateside Group Hires Two Vice President Production Officers for Healthcare and Multifamily

Anthony and Will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience from the healthcare and multifamily industries to the CSG team. We are excited for them to continue expanding CSG's presence in the senior healthcare and multifamily financing sectors Tweet this

"I am grateful and excited for the opportunity to help Churchill grow its healthcare and multifamily finance business. Churchill's seasoned leadership team and creative financing solutions will be a huge value-add to the industry in this volatile environment", said Anthony.

Will Meeker received his Bachelor of Science in Finance from George Mason University, which was later complemented by a Master of Business Administration from the College of William & Mary. Will has extensive expertise in finance, healthcare banking, underwriting, and loan origination, including the successful closure of over fifty healthcare lending transactions nationwide. Typical transactions included Asset-based Revolvers, Bridge-to-HUD Term Loans, and 232/223(f) HUD Refinances for skilled nursing, assisted living, and ground-up senior housing construction projects. Churchill Stateside Group is pleased to have Will join the team.

"I am profoundly grateful for the opportunity to join the originations team at Churchill. Churchill is a nimble and innovative place, and it is exciting to know that I am part of a team that is redefining the landscape of healthcare finance." Will added.

Dan Duda, Senior Vice President and National Director of Originations and Acquisitions for CSG, said, "Anthony and Will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience from the healthcare and multifamily industries to the CSG team. We are excited for them to continue expanding CSG's presence in the senior healthcare and multifamily financing sectors."

About Churchill Stateside Group

Churchill Stateside Group and its wholly owned affiliates (CSG) serve the affordable housing and commercial renewable energy industries. CSG sponsors tax credit equity investment funds for institutional investors and provides a variety of construction, permanent, and bond financing solutions. With over $6 Billion of assets under management, CSG has long-standing and successful investment relationships with numerous corporate investors. The company's investor and developer clients benefit from our experienced staff, prominent and proactive senior leadership, and attractive debt and equity platforms. The company, through its subsidiary Churchill Mortgage Investment LLC (CMI), is an approved USDA Rural Development and HUD/FHA MAP and LEAN lender and Ginnie Mae Issuer, seller and servicer.

For more information, please visit http://www.CSGfirst.com or contact [email protected].

Media Contact

Carter Daignault, Churchill Stateside Group, 7272330614, [email protected], CSGfirst.com

SOURCE Churchill Stateside Group