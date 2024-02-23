Churchill Stateside Group Introduces Flexible Bridge Loan Solution to Facilitate Owners Financing Needs for Affordable Housing Communities

"Our Bridge Loan product is designed to provide the financial flexibility necessary for our clients to seize opportunities and overcome temporary obstacles with confidence." Post this

Bridge financing for the acquisition of affordable housing projects

Cash flow support during transitional periods, including tax credit syndication, rehabilitation, refinance, etc.

Paying off existing debt or buying out GPs, LPs, etc.

Key Terms and Conditions of the CSG Bridge Loan include:

Competitive interest rates

Flexible loan terms to suit the borrower's cash flow, including 1–5-year terms

Expedited approval process for quick access to funds

No prepayment penalties for early repayment

Interest Only

Up to 100% LTV

1.00x DSCR with LTV less than 75% or 1.15x DSCR with LTV between 75-99%

Personalized customer service to guide borrowers through the process

"We understand the importance of timely access to capital in today's dynamic business environment," said Keith Gloeckl, CEO of CSG. "Our Bridge Loan product is designed to provide the financial flexibility necessary for our clients to seize opportunities and overcome temporary obstacles with confidence."

With a commitment to transparency, reliability, and customer satisfaction, CSG strives to empower clients with the financial resources they need to achieve their goals.

For more information about the CSG Bridge Loan and how it can support your financial objectives, please contact Dan Duda, SVP National Director of Originations & Acquisitions at (727) 415-9556 or via email at [email protected]. For more information about CSG's multifamily finance programs and services nationwide, please contact our production team via email at [email protected].

About Churchill Stateside Group

Churchill Stateside Group and its wholly owned affiliates (CSG) serve the affordable housing and commercial renewable energy industries. CSG sponsors tax credit equity investment funds for institutional investors and provides a variety of construction, permanent, and bond financing solutions. With over $6 Billion of assets under management, CSG has long-standing and successful investment relationships with numerous corporate investors. The company's investor and developer clients benefit from our experienced staff, prominent and proactive senior leadership, and attractive debt and equity platforms. The company, through its subsidiary Churchill Mortgage Investment LLC (CMI), is an approved USDA Rural Development and HUD/FHA MAP and LEAN lender and Ginnie Mae Issuer, seller and servicer.

For more information, please visit http://www.CSGfirst.com.

