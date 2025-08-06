CI Announces its New Chief Operating Officer, Justin Brownstone

With Justin Brownstone joining CI's leadership team, CI is poised to accelerate its product roadmap and deepen its relationships with firms that demand precision, usability, and lasting value from their data.

SAN RAMON, Calif., Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CI, formerly known as Courtroom Insight, today announced the hiring of Justin Brownstone as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO), further strengthening the company's leadership team as it continues to scale its data solutions for the legal industry. Brownstone brings a unique combination of litigation experience and legal technology expertise, having previously served as a litigator at Quinn Emanuel and Miller Barondess LLP before holding product and business leadership roles at Gavelytics, Lex Machina, and most recently, Fileread.

Brownstone's appointment underscores CI's commitment to delivering impactful, practical solutions for legal professionals by transforming fragmented legal data into clean, structured, and connected intelligence across firms' internal systems.

"Information is power—especially in legal," said Brownstone. "CI solves two critical data challenges that I faced firsthand as a litigator: aggregating data across siloed systems and delivering new types of intelligence that simply aren't available anywhere else."

As COO, Brownstone will oversee day-to-day operations and execution across product, partnerships, and growth. His dual background gives him a unique lens into how operational strategy must align with the needs of real-world legal practitioners.

"There are a lot of flashy AI tools in the legal space right now, but the real question is: how do we build lasting value for the client?" Brownstone explained. "CI's focus on clean, usable data is the right approach. Investments in technology require such inputs to generate reliable results and ROI."

Mark Torchiana, CEO & Co-Founder of CI, added, "Justin brings a deep understanding of both the challenges law firms face and the technology that can move the needle. He's an operator who thinks like a litigator, and that perspective is invaluable as we continue to evolve CI's products and partnerships."

Over the past year, CI has redefined its platform with a clear mission: to be the data nucleus of client, matter, and people intelligence for law firms and their systems. With Brownstone joining the leadership team, CI is poised to accelerate its product roadmap and deepen its relationships with firms that demand precision, usability, and lasting value from their data.

