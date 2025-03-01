CIAM USA LAUNCHES IN MIAMI, FL TO REVOLUTIONIZE U.S. CUSTOMER SUPPORT

MIAMI, March 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CIAM USA, a newly formed subsidiary of Ciam S.p.a, is excited to announce its official launch. Incorporated in January 2025 and based in Miami, FL, CIAM USA is dedicated to enhancing customer support in the U.S. market through innovative warehouse operations, comprehensive quality control, and cutting-edge technical assistance. By directly managing orders and imports starting in March 2025, CIAM USA aims to deliver a superior customer experience while leveraging a trusted partnership with Advanced Gourmet.
Starting in March, CIAM USA will oversee all orders and imports, marking a significant shift towards more streamlined and direct operations. This initiative highlights the company's dedication to providing exceptional service to its U.S. customers, ensuring faster turnaround times and superior product quality.
"We are thrilled to launch CIAM USA in Miami," said Fabrizio Senatore, CEO of CIAM USA. "Our mission is to redefine customer support by integrating warehouse operations, stringent quality control, and top-tier technical assistance. Managing orders and imports directly will allow us to offer a more responsive and efficient service to our customers."
CIAM USA also continues its successful collaboration with Advanced Gourmet, a partner known for its reliability and excellence. This partnership remains a cornerstone of CIAM USA's strategy, fostering shared expertise and sustained growth.
Media Contact
Harry Semerjian, Infinium Marketing Group, 1 224-595-1340, [email protected]
SOURCE CIAM USA
Share this article