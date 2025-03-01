CIAM USA LAUNCHES IN MIAMI, FL TO REVOLUTIONIZE U.S. CUSTOMER SUPPORT

"We are thrilled to launch CIAM USA in Miami," said Fabrizio Senatore, CEO of CIAM USA. "Our mission is to redefine customer support by integrating warehouse operations, stringent quality control, and top-tier technical assistance." Post this

"We are thrilled to launch CIAM USA in Miami," said Fabrizio Senatore, CEO of CIAM USA. "Our mission is to redefine customer support by integrating warehouse operations, stringent quality control, and top-tier technical assistance. Managing orders and imports directly will allow us to offer a more responsive and efficient service to our customers."

CIAM USA also continues its successful collaboration with Advanced Gourmet, a partner known for its reliability and excellence. This partnership remains a cornerstone of CIAM USA's strategy, fostering shared expertise and sustained growth.

