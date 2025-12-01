Ciam USA to showcase Italian design excellence at "the best of Italian design" during Miami Art Week

Ciam USA will showcase its high end Italian design solutions at The Best of Italian Design event held December 2 to 4, 2025 at Istituto Marangoni in the Miami Design District during Miami Art Week. This B2B event, organized by the Italy America Chamber of Commerce Southeast and supported by the Consulate General of Italy and the Italian Trade Agency, brings together leading Italian furniture brands and approximately 200 architects, interior designers, and real estate developers.

Bringing Italian Design to the Heart of Miami

Miami in December becomes a global hub of creativity and style with Miami Art Week and the renowned Art Basel Miami Beach. In this vibrant setting, Ciam Usa will participate in the 6th edition of The Best of Italian Design, the leading B2B event for Italian design in the US, organized by the Italy-America Chamber of Commerce Southeast (IACCSE) with the support of the Consulate General of Italy in Miami and the Italian Trade Agency.

A Unique Format for High-End Italian Brands

The event, reserved for top Italian furniture brands, will take place at Istituto Marangoni in the heart of the Miami Design District—the US's premier luxury furniture showroom area. Over three days, Ciam Usa will present its innovative solutions to a select audience of approximately 200 architects, interior designers, and real estate developers, through B2B meetings, industry talks, and exclusive networking opportunities.

Miami: A Strategic Hub for Design and Real Estate

In 2024, Italian exports to the US reached €70 billion, with Florida leading as a key market (€4 billion in Italian exports). Miami is now the top US market for high-end furniture, surpassing New York and Los Angeles, thanks to its dynamic real estate sector and strategic role as a gateway to Latin America. With the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, where Miami will be a host city, new opportunities are opening up for Italian companies.

Ciam Usa: Innovation and Italian Style for the US Market

Ciam Usa stands as the ideal partner for American designers, o ering furniture solutions that combine innovation, quality, and Italian style. Participating in The Best of Italian Design is a unique opportunity to strengthen the brand's presence in the US and build new relationships with key industry players.

