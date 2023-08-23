CIBO Impact Selected as the Winner of the AI-based AgTech Platform of the Year Award

Conducted by AgTech Breakthrough, CIBO Technologies received the top spot from more than 1,750 nominations worldwide

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CIBO Technologies, the company delivering the only complete sustainability platform serving the food and ag value chain, today is honored to announce CIBO Impact has won the AI-based AgTech Platform of the Year award in the 2023 AgTech Breakthrough Awards.

Conducted by AgTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global AgTech market today, CIBO Technologies received the top spot from more than 1,750 nominations worldwide.

CIBO addresses the challenges of managing sustainability programs at scale for our customers. CIBO Impact is a comprehensive, science-based software platform enabling companies to develop, deliver and scale grower-facing sustainability programs efficiently. This award honors our advanced, science-based ecosystem modeling, AI-enhanced computer vision, and the most complete programs engine to connect growers, enterprises and supply chain ecosystems.

"CIBO is thrilled to receive an AgTech Breakthrough Award for the third year in a row for our industry-leading technology platform," said Dan Ryan, CIBO CEO. "This recognition is a testament to how CIBO Impact is transforming the future of regenerative agriculture by helping our customers design and deploy sustainable programs."

About CIBO

Founded by Flagship Pioneering in 2015, CIBO applies advanced software to deliver a deep understanding of agricultural systems at scale. We focus on delivering solutions that drive regenerative agriculture in order to help to mitigate climate change, advance food system resilience, and improve grower outcomes. CIBO is a 2021 Fast Company World Changing Ideas Awards finalist and was named 2022 AgTech Breakthrough "AI-based AgTech Company of the Year." Learn more at cibotechnologies.com.

About AgTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AgTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in agricultural technologies, services, companies and products. The AgTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AgTech companies and solutions in categories including farm management, indoor farming, automation, IoT and robotics, food quality, analytics and more. For more information visit AgTechBreakthrough.com.

Media Contact

