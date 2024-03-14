CIBO Technologies Panel Discussion at World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit: Stacking Public and Private Incentives for Accelerating the Transition to Sustainable Agriculture

Executives from CIBO Technologies, Truterra, McKinsey & Company and the USDA will lead panel conversation on opportunities for maximizing grower ROI

MINNEAPOLIS, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CIBO Technologies, the company powering the transition to sustainable agriculture, is hosting a panel discussion on leveraging public and private programs and funding opportunities for regenerative agriculture initiatives at the World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit in San Francisco on March 19-20. Industry leaders from Truterra (a Land O'Lakes Company), McKinsey & Company and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will discuss how technology and opportunity converge in the regenerative agriculture space.

About the panel discussion

CIBO's session, titled "Stacking Public and Private Sustainability Incentives for Regenerative Agriculture," will explore how companies can successfully engage with their supply chains and incentivize regenerative farming. The panel discussion will center on:

Guidance on how stacking public and private funding for sustainability programs helps improve growers' enrollment and enhance conservation practice adoption.

Lessons on how companies should leverage government funding such as the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP), Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP), Climate-Smart commodities and others to support their Scope 3 emissions goals.

Sharing insights about the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act and evolving tax incentives for growers and companies sponsoring incentive programs.

Ways regenerative agriculture programs are being measured and monitored.

Panel speakers include:

Jamie Leifker , President of Truterra, a Land O'Lakes Company

, President of Truterra, a Land O'Lakes Company David Fiocco , Senior Partner of McKinsey & Company, Food and Agriculture

, Senior Partner of McKinsey & Company, Food and Agriculture Bill Hohenstein , Director of the USDA Office of Energy and Environmental Policy within the Office of the Chief Economist

, Director of the USDA Office of Energy and Environmental Policy within the Office of the Chief Economist Moderator - Daniel Ryan , President and CEO of CIBO Technologies

To learn more and register, please visit https://worldagritechusa.com/.

CIBO to unveil new solutions for regenerative programs

CIBO Technologies is launching new platform solutions for regenerative agriculture-focused programs. These include:

New support for NRCS EQIP, RCPP and Climate-Smart agriculture program applications.

New, comprehensive Scope 3 baselining, quantification and reporting for agriculture-focused enterprises.

New multi-model support for Greenhouse Gases, Regulated Emissions, and Energy Use in Transportation (GREET) and Clean Fuel Production Credit (45Z) programs focused on reducing the carbon intensity (CI) of biofuels feedstock production.

CIBO will also showcase updates and exciting enhancements to the user experience and program flow in the CIBO Impact platform.

For more information about CIBO Impact, please visit cibotechnologies.com/wat-2024.

About CIBO Technologies

Founded by Flagship Pioneering in 2015, CIBO applies advanced software to deliver a deep understanding of agricultural systems at scale. We focus on delivering solutions that drive regenerative agriculture in order to help mitigate climate change, advance food system resilience and improve grower outcomes. CIBO is a 2021 Fast Company World Changing Ideas Awards finalist, was named 2021, 2022 and 2023 AgTech "Company of the Year," 2023 Fast Company Brands that Matter honoree, and is a Thrive 50 company and 2023 Bold Award finalist. Learn more at cibotechnologies.com.

