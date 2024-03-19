CIBO Technologies Recognized by TIME as one of America's Top GreenTech Companies of 2024

CIBO listed in the top 100 GreenTech Companies

MINNEAPOLIS, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CIBO Technologies, the company powering the transition to sustainable agriculture, is pleased to announce it was named one of the top 100 GreenTech Companies in America for 2024.

The new statistical ranking by TIME and Statista evaluated over 4,600 companies across industries, technologies, and company size and awarded the top 250 of America's top sustainability-­focused companies. CIBO Technologies debuted in the top 100, placing them well ahead of other, similarly focused software companies.

Based on the research and analysis results, the ranking focused on three pillars:

Positive environmental impact

Financial strength

Innovation drive

"It's an honor to be recognized by TIME as one of America's Top GreenTech Companies," said Daniel Ryan, President and CEO of CIBO Technologies. "Winning this award further fuels our excitement and determination to empower growers and enterprises in their journey towards regenerative agriculture adoption."

CIBO Impact has been used by partners in the food and ag value chain to successfully mobilize incentive programs across millions of acres in the US. Our science-based software platform enables partners to deliver and scale enterprise- and government- funded sustainability programs for their growers, including scope-3, carbon, biofuels and USDA.

About CIBO Technologies

Founded by Flagship Pioneering in 2015, CIBO applies advanced software to deliver a deep understanding of agricultural systems at scale. We focus on delivering solutions that drive regenerative agriculture in order to help mitigate climate change, advance food system resilience and improve grower outcomes. CIBO is a 2021 Fast Company World Changing Ideas Awards finalist, was named 2021, 2022 and 2023 AgTech "Company of the Year," 2023 Fast Company Brands that Matter honoree, and is a Thrive 50 company and 2023 Bold Award finalist. Learn more at cibotechnologies.com.

