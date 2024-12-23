CIC Hospitality, Holoconnects, Mews and RAVATAR Launch Holographic, AI-Powered Check-in at Aiden by Best Western

"The launch of a virtual avatar greeter is an exciting new step forward for Holoconnects and the hospitality sector as a whole. We believe it will ultimately elevate and improve the guest experience and overall hotel customer satisfaction," said Holoconnects CEO and co-founder, André Smith. Post this

"This launch underscores CIC Hospitality's commitment to leveraging innovative technology to transform guest experiences. We are excited to collaborate with Holoconnects and Mews to explore how cutting-edge solutions like this holographic front desk avatar can enhance the hospitality landscape," said Matthias Tanski, CEO of CIC Hospitality.

CIC Hospitality, Holoconnects, Mews and RAVATAR will use the launch to gather feedback from visitors and industry professionals and find areas for improvement. Guests can use the live connection and speak live immediately with a lifesize, 4K high-resolution 3D hologram of a CIC Hospitality employee (located in Oslo) should the holographic avatar fail to answer their questions or check-in as needed. The feedback from the launch will help to increase the feature set, reduce response times, and improve the user experience, reflecting CIC Hospitality's ability to be an early mover with technologies that integrate human-centric and automated experiences.

"The launch of a virtual avatar greeter is an exciting new step forward for Holoconnects and the hospitality sector as a whole. We believe it will ultimately elevate and improve the guest experience and overall hotel customer satisfaction," said Holoconnects co-founder and CEO André Smith. "Our partnership with Mews, CIC Hospitality and RAVATAR has the potential to change the face of modern hotels. We plan to use this first deployment to learn as much as possible and work with Mews to make the front desk virtual avatar greeter and check-in experience better and more helpful."

Holoconnects' holographic technology creates immersive experiences and has broad applications in industries including hospitality, travel, healthcare, retail, entertainment, communications, events, education, advertising, and more. Holoconnects continues to expand its product offerings and enter new market sectors. All Holoconnects products—the Holobox, Holobox Mini, and Hologrid—provide a 3D holographic visualization of a person, product, or logo, transforming communication by creating immersive and interactive experiences that deliver unparalleled engagement and impact.

"At Mews, we are dedicated to building the right solutions that provide remarkable experiences for guests, no matter where they stay. This revolutionary front-desk avatar, in collaboration with Holoconnects, has the potential to transform the hotel reception experience as we know it," commented Matt Welle, CEO of Mews. "We are delighted to have launched this at Aiden by Best Western Lolland in collaboration with CIC Hospitality, Holoconnects and RAVATAR. It is already freeing up front-desk staff who now have more time to deliver a truly personal experience for each of their guests."

"This joint initiative with Holoconnects, Mews, and CIC Hospitality is a transformative step for the hotel industry, blending AI and holographic technology to enhance guest interactions," said Ruslan Synytskyy, CEO of RAVATAR. "We're thrilled to bring personalized, lifelike avatars into real-world settings, setting a new benchmark for service innovation."

Access the Holobox Product Specification Sheet here or learn more about CIC Hospitality and Aiden by Best Western, Holoconnects, Mews and RAVATAR at their respective websites.

About CIC Hospitality

CIC Hospitality is a hotel operator in the Scandinavian market. Behind CIC is a team of owners, board members, and employees with extensive experience and key expertise in the hospitality sector. CIC aims to challenge established hotel concepts by focusing on technology, sustainability, and employee satisfaction. Guided by the values Caring, Inspiring, Creative, CIC strives to "care to inspire and create experiences," delivering innovative and memorable stays for its guests.

About Aiden by Best Western, a part of BWH Hotels

A new generation of hotels for the smart and informed guest that seeks convenience and effective solutions while traveling. Self-service, gaming areas and holograms are just some of the things you can expect when you check into an Aiden hotel. It's easy-going, relaxed and unpretentious.

About Mews

Mews is the leading platform for the new era of hospitality. Powering over 5,500 customers across more than 85 countries, Mews Hospitality Cloud is designed to streamline operations for modern hoteliers, transform the guest experience and create more profitable businesses. Customers include Generator-Freehand, The Strawberry Group, The Social Hub and Airelles Collection. Mews was named Best PMS (2024) and listed among the Best Place to Work in Hotel Tech (2021, 2022, 2024) by Hotel Tech Report, as well as World's Best Hotel PMS Provider (2023) and World's Best Independent Hotel PMS Provider (2022, 2023) by World Travel Tech Awards. Mews has raised $335 million from investors, including Goldman Sachs Alternatives, Kinnevik and Revaia, to transform hospitality.

About RAVATAR

RAVATAR AI Avatar Platform (https://ravatar.com/) is a technology provider that specializes in developing interactive AI Holograms and lifelike conversational 3D AI Avatars. With a focus on creating immersive, dynamic experiences for customer-centric business solutions, RAVATAR remains at the leading edge of technology, driving innovations that redefine virtual presence and digital engagement across industries.

About Holoconnects

Holoconnects is a technology company that strengthens human connection through real-time, lifelike 3D holographic interaction. With a team of industry experts and a commitment to innovation, Holoconnects is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions that transform various industries. Holoconnects' holographic technology creates immersive experiences and has broad applications in industries including healthcare, hospitality, retail, advertising, communications, events, education, and more, enabling businesses to engage customers, enhance branding and optimize operations.

Founded in 2020, Holoconnects is a privately held company based in The Netherlands. Follow Holoconnects on LinkedIn or learn more at https://holoconnects.com.

