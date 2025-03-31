Ciellos Joins Novature Group to Drive Microsoft Dynamics Innovation and Growth

"Ciellos has always stood for excellence and innovation in the Microsoft Dynamics ecosystem. Joining Novature Group allows us to accelerate our mission, expand our capabilities, and better serve our partners." Post this

This decision is rooted in the strong alignment between the values and mission of Ciellos and Novature. Both organizations share a deep commitment to empowering Microsoft Dynamics partners through expertise, innovation, and collaboration. By joining Novature, Ciellos strengthens its ability to support large-scale cloud migrations, drive ISV enablement, and advance AI-driven transformation initiatives, all while preserving the independent and partner-centric approach that has defined its success. To enable these synergies, Ciellos CEO Karina Nielsen, will become part of the Novature board.

"Ciellos has always stood for excellence and innovation in the Microsoft Dynamics ecosystem. Joining Novature Group allows us to accelerate our mission, expand our capabilities, and better serve our partners," said Karina Nielsen, CEO of Ciellos. "This partnership will help us scale faster and unlock new opportunities, all while staying true to the principles that have guided us for years."

From Novature's perspective, this step is a testament to its continued commitment to investing in the Microsoft Dynamics ecosystem. As the group expands into North America, it remains focused on strengthening the capabilities of Dynamics partners, enhancing technical services, and ensuring that Microsoft resellers and ISVs have access to the best expertise available.

"Ciellos' decision to join Novature Group validates our long-term vision of creating a powerful global platform for Microsoft Dynamics partners. Their expertise, values, and market position make them a natural fit within our ecosystem. Together, we will accelerate digital transformation and provide unparalleled value to our partners and customers," said Louis Rustenhoven, CEO of Novature Group.

In the coming months, Ciellos and Novature will focus on expanding Business Central migration initiatives, increasing collaboration with Microsoft, and launching new ISV enablement programs. Ciellos will also take an active role in Novature's broader strategic initiatives, including AI-driven solutions, Microsoft partner programs, and global service expansion.

This collaboration represents a shared vision for the future of Microsoft Dynamics and a joint commitment to delivering world-class solutions to partners worldwide. By joining forces, Ciellos and Novature are better positioned than ever to drive growth, innovation, and success within the Dynamics community.

End of press release

For more information, visit www.ciellos.com and www.novature.com.

About Ciellos

Ciellos is a Microsoft Dynamics 365 technology consulting powerhouse. Ciellos has a proven partner centric business model that support technical excellence, global project delivery, and repeatable methodology. Our deep experience comes from over 25 years of working with Microsoft Partners and technologies.

About Novature

Novature is the holding company behind Microsoft Dynamics leaders Companial, Simplanova, and DycoTrade, collectively serving over 1,200 partners and ISVs worldwide. With a mission to drive digital transformation through Microsoft Dynamics 365, Power Platform and AI, Novature is at the forefront of innovation in the Dynamics ecosystem. Novature was founded in July 2022.

Media Contact

Matt Abbott, Ciellos, 1 7702730559, [email protected], https://www.ciellos.com/

Clarinda Dobbelaar, Novature, 31 610786408, https://www.novature.com/

SOURCE Ciellos