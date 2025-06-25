Cien.ai appoints Eric Buchen, former Senior EY Partner to Advisory Board

"Eric offers a nuanced understanding of global transactions, and will strengthen and expand global business relationships and accelerate our platform's impact." - Margot Carter, Co-Founder of Cien.ai. Post this

Buchen's career living and working in more than 30 countries, where he held some of EY's most strategic global development roles, is critical to support Cien.ai's established record of serving an international client base from its offices in Dallas and Miami. Buchen brings deep expertise in developing and executing growth initiatives. This matches Cien.ai's mission to help organizations extract actionable, strategic growth insights from their CRM data—quickly, securely, and at scale.

"Eric's recognized global leadership in helping businesses unlock growth and navigate change augments Cien.ai's market position as we continue to deliver the latest AI Revops data analytics technology to both middle market and publicly traded companies. All companies are seeking ways to quickly leverage AI to drive sales, lower costs and reduce risk. Eric offers a nuanced understanding of global transactions, and will strengthen and expand global business relationships and accelerate our platform's impact." Margot Carter, Co-Founder of Cien.ai.

Cien.ai's SOC 2 Type 2 compliant, cloud-based platform leverages proprietary AI models to clean and analyze complex CRM data within 5 business days, seamlessly integrating with all major CRM systems. This enables organizations to harness AI for revenue growth, cost reduction, and risk mitigation. As global M&A activity increases, executives use Cien.ai to derisk transactions, immediately realize synergies and quickly navigate post-close integration.

About Cien.ai

Cien is the AI-powered GTM diagnostic platform designed for B2B revenue leaders seeking to replace strategic uncertainty with a clear, data-driven growth plan. By transforming messy, incomplete sales data into a trusted asset, Cien's secure platform reveals the root causes of friction and the hidden opportunities for growth across the entire revenue engine. In just five business days, Cien delivers an actionable roadmap that empowers leaders to fix systemic issues, optimize their sales process, and build a predictable path to accelerated revenue.

To learn more, visit www.cien.ai.

