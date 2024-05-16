Cien.ai Expands Dallas Team, Launches New AI "Proof of Value" Program

"Everyone has concerns about their CRM data quality, Cien.ai's ability to address data quality issues automatically to deliver insights that help drive optimal go-to-market outcomes is a game changer for companies." Post this

An experienced financial executive, Ms. Ridgway will lead the Cien.ai global sales team and foster client relationships in management consulting, private equity, and financial services. Most recently, she led the Santander Bank, N.A., regional corporate banking team. She has nearly 20 years of combined expertise at JPMorgan, Bank of America, Fifth Third, and in private equity. A respected global leader, she was awarded the German Marshall Fund Memorial Fellowship (2012), DBJ Women in Business (2021), and selected as a D CEO 500 Business Leaders (2022). A graduate of Rhodes College, she serves on the boards of the World Affairs Council DFW and the Jubilee Center.

Mr. Valenta will lead the company's strategic partnerships and other business development efforts, establishing new and strengthening existing relationships with cloud and AI companies like Salesforce.com and Microsoft Azure. A seasoned professional services executive, Mr. Valenta served most recently as a Director at Stout, a global advisory firm. Prior to that position, he was Senior Managing Director at NASDAQ and has also held positions at EY & Arthur Anderson. He is a graduate of SMU Cox School of Business.

New Proof of Value Program Launches

The timing of these new appointments aligns with Cien.ai's launch of a turnkey "Proof Of Value" (POV) offering of their GTM Suite, which uses AI analysis to transform Go-to-Market teams. Some of its unique capabilities include the ability to identify and quantify revenue growth friction points in just a few days, without complex rollouts, and even when a client has less-than-perfect CRM data. "Everyone has concerns about their data quality," said Ms. Ridgway. "Cien.ai's ability to address data quality issues automatically to deliver insights that help drive optimal outcomes is a game changer for companies."

The launch of its new POV program adds significant value to its robust GTM Suite. "Cien.ai's composable cloud architecture lets our partners and clients control exactly where and how data is stored and processed, allowing us to work with them in new and highly secure ways," said Mr. Valenta. "The product's ability to identify over $10M in actionable growth opportunities for a mid-market company makes our new POV offering extremely attractive for private equity and management consultants to white label, especially given their current focus on cost-effective growth."

About Cien.ai:

Cien.ai, founded in 2016, helps you analyze and transform B2B Go-To-Market teams faster, deeper, and more cost-efficient than ever before. Cien.ai delivers platform and data products that do not require complicated rollouts. They work even when your CRM data and other sources are imperfect, and can run in your cloud infra, so it fits your overall AI and data strategy. The company offers tailored solutions for Management Consultants, Private Equity, Financial Services, and other B2B Enterprise companies. For more information visit www.cien.ai.

Media Contact

