Cien.ai Expands Executive Team, Introduces Unique Data Governance Capabilities

"We're extremely pleased to welcome Trude to our leadership team," said co-founder Margot Carter of Cien.ai, "Business runs on data, and Trude's expertise recognizes our clients' interest in harnessing AI for growth while focusing on strict adherence to data security and privacy." She added, "Trude supports our internal and external focus to innovate, drive revenue, cut costs, and minimize risk."

Ms. Van Horn is an award-winning Global Technology Executive with 20 years as a CIO. Her diverse sector experience includes American Express, JPMorgan, NCH Corporation, Victoria's Secret, Office Depot, and Jo-Ann Stores. She is an Instructor for SMU's Tech CxO Leadership Excellence program and earned a BBA in Business from Temple University "I'm proud to be part of Cien.ai, a game changer for companies to use their data to accelerate revenue growth. IT professionals are often caught between the need to secure corporate data and the demand to leverage it for business growth. Cien.ai's platform is Secure by Design and delivers data integrity, transparency, and actionable recommendations for B2B businesses.

New Data Governance Capabilities

Ms. Van Horn's appointment aligns with Cien.ai's new Data Governance Capabilities, ensuring no unnecessary copies of customer data are stored outside the customer's own cloud. This is a sought-after capability for B2B organizations looking to reduce their risk profile. Cien.ai CTO Ben Strum shared, "Our platform empowers clients to prescribe exactly where data is stored, as well as who can access it."

About Cien.ai:

Private Equity firms, Management Consulting Companies, and B2B Enterprises employ Cien to deliver trusted, actionable GTM insights quickly and securely that accelerate revenue growth. 2025 winner of DCEO Magazine's Innovation in AI award. Cien.ai, an AI-native business founded in 2016, has identified over $1B in revenue growth opportunities for clients, and hundreds of millions in cost reduction targets. Cien enables you to quickly and automatically increase client data confidence, gain valuable insights, and launch targeted initiatives to close hidden revenue gaps, all at an unprecedented pace.

For more information, visit www.cien.ai.

