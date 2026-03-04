Cien.ai Launches Cien Agentic, an AI Digital Colleague Built to Accelerate Revenue Growth Up to 6x Faster

New Agentic platform turns fragmented CRM data into board-ready growth plans in days; 'Digital Colleague' identifies hidden revenue opportunities

DALLAS, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cien.ai, a leader in AI-powered Go-To-Market (GTM) intelligence, today announced the launch of Cien Agentic, an AI "Digital Colleague" designed to help business leaders, Revenue Operations (RevOps) teams, Private Equity (PE) operators, and management consultants autonomously analyze and execute growth initiatives 6x faster than traditional methods.

As organizations struggle with messy data, siloed systems, and analysis paralysis, Cien's Digital Colleague acts as a proactive team member that cleans messy data, transforming low-quality inputs into trusted, decision-ready insights. The platform identifies hidden revenue opportunities and produces board ready plans that leaders can deploy immediately.

"Modern revenue executives are drowning in dashboards but starving for answers," said Robert Käll, CEO at Cien.ai. "Cien Agentic serves as the AI shortcut their competitors don't yet have, moving beyond mere visualization to automated execution. Our Digital Colleague performs the essential growth work that teams typically overlook or don't have the time or resources to do."

From Messy Data to Measurable Growth

Across customer deployments, Cien Agentic has already helped identify more than $2.1 billion in revenue opportunities. In a recent case, a global SaaS company used the platform to identify $180 million in previously overlooked expansion opportunities within its first 30 days. By automatically enhancing data integrity and applying agentic workflows, Cien Agentic enables leaders to move from analysis to action without manual audits or costly custom projects.

Analyze. Plan. Grow.

Cien's Digital Colleague is built around a disciplined three-step "value arc" designed to deliver immediate and sustained impact:

Analyze: Automatically audits CRM and GTM data to uncover quality gaps, revenue leakage and missed opportunities.

Plan: Creates prioritized, board-ready growth roadmaps grounded in high-integrity data.

Grow: Continuously monitors performance in real time, proactively alerting leaders to ensure targets are met.

Proven Value in Days, Not Months

Cien Agentic is designed to deliver a rapid return on investment. Clients typically experience:

5 Days: Completion of a full revenue diagnostic and growth roadmap.

30 days: Executable growth plans and targeted "quick win" plays to stop revenue leakage.

60 days: Measured results through recovered revenue and accelerated sales execution.

First year: Payback within 60 to 90 days and an expected 5X ROI, based on customer case studies.

Key Capabilities of Cien Agentic

Conversational Interface with Agentic Workflows: Natural language interaction paired with automated, expert level analysis and execution.

Automatic Data Enhancement: Overnight improvement of CRM and operational data quality, creating a trusted foundation for AI-driven decisions.

Rich Revenue Visualizations: Clear visibility into GTM performance, bottlenecks, and growth opportunities.

System Agnostic Integration: Seamless connectivity across CRM and ERP platforms without system replacement.

Advanced Propensity Modeling: Predictive scoring to assess account potential, pipeline health, and sales execution effectiveness.

Cien Agentic is available immediately. To request a Cien Agentic demo or learn more, visit www.cien.ai or contact [email protected]

About Cien.ai

Cien.ai is a GTM intelligence platform that transforms fragmented CRM data into a high-integrity foundation for accelerated growth. Leveraging a proprietary Data-First AI architecture and automated agentic workflows, Cien enables B2B leaders, management consultants, and private equity firms to identify revenue friction and unlock measurable growth in under 90 days. For more information on accelerating GTM execution, visit www.Cien.ai.

